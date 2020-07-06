Managing Security Risk: How COVID-19 Pandemic and Work-from-Home Arrangements Pose New Security Considerations

Category: Economy Hits: 6
Source: Meighan E. O’Reardon and Mia Rendar, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020
(subscription required)
From the abstract:
The authors review a number of cyber risk factors arising from work-from-home arrangements as employers continue to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.
