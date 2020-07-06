So, When Can I Consider Salary History in Setting Compensation?

Category: Economy Hits: 5
Source: Alexandra Hemenway, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 46, No. 2, Autumn 2020
(subscription required)
From the abstract:
The author explains that if an employer relies upon salary history in setting applicant or employee compensation, it faces an inherent risk of running afoul of a myriad of equal pay legislation.
