Is humanity prepared to handle catastrophic threats? My long-read Q&A with Toby Ord

As technology progresses, we find that our advancements offer may protections against some existential risks while creating new ones. So what are the odds that we are living in the last century of human history? What sorts of risks do we face from natural disasters, dystopic technology, and totalitarian world government? On this episode, Toby Ord joins the Political Economy podcast to discuss the risks we face and what we have to lose (or gain).

Toby is a senior research fellow at the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University, where he studies the long-term future of humanity. He is the author of the recently released “The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: Astronomers estimate that there are something like six billion earth-like planets in the Milky Way Galaxy, but we’ve never detected any sign of life beyond Earth. A previous guest, Robin Hanson, explains this with the theory of the “Great Filter” — the idea that at least one of the steps to colonizing space must be really unlikely. It’s unclear if humanity has already passed through this filter or not, and your book is about the possibility that we haven’t passed through it yet — that there are all of these ways that our civilization could still collapse or go extinct. So what’s going to get us, and when’s it going to get us?

Ord: Well, I hope that nothing gets us. Ultimately, my best guess is that there’s about a 50/50 chance that we just make it through the long term and we last as long as we could last, within whatever constraint that is — be that until the earth is no longer habitable or until this entire part of our galaxy or beyond is no longer habitable. So I hope that we will make it a very long time. But I am very interested in asking: What are the challenges that could stop us before we get there? And we’re faced with existential risks.

There are risks that could cause the extinction of humanity or otherwise destroy our long-term potential, such as an unrecoverable collapse of civilization. We’ve faced them for a long time. So the homo sapiens species is about 200,000 years old — 2000 centuries — during which we have been subjected to all of these risks from asteroids and comets and supernova explosions and things like that. And we know, therefore, that those natural risks must be fairly low per century, or we couldn’t have got through 2000 centuries.

But I’m particularly worried about humanity’s exponentially escalating power, which I think first reached this point where we could threaten our own survival with the development of nuclear weapons in the 20th century. The natural risk each century has to be lower than, I think, something like one in 2000. But the man-made risk, I think, could well be substantially higher than that. And I think it is. So it’s these anthropogenic risks I’m most worried about.

So, when you look at both those kinds of the natural risks — like an asteroid hitting the earth — or the risks that we’re creating such as climate change or runaway artificial intelligence — you mentioned a variety of these risks… when you put those together, the odds of something terrible happening over the next 100 years is what?

I think about one in six.

That’s high. A very high number to me.

I think so. I mean, that’s why I wanted to give a number in the book. A lot of people just would say, “Eh, you can’t really put a precise number on it. So don’t put a number at all.” But I think that if I said, “There is a grave risk,” or “The risk is all too great” or something like that, people wouldn’t know whether I was talking about something like one in 1000 — which is still a one-in-1000 chance of losing everything that humanity has ever worked towards over 2000 centuries, so it’s still a grave risk — or whether I’m talking about 90 percent or something. So I tried to be a bit more clear about that.

But I don’t want to risk over-precision. I say one in six, but if someone said one in 60 or one in two, I would think that they’re talking the same language as me and that we’re in the same ballpark.

And, it’s really those sort of man-made risks, which those didn’t exist before. In the past, you really only had to worry about the natural risk, whether it’s asteroids or super volcanoes or something like that. But certainly… would you say since 1945, that’s when the manmade risks began? And those are the ones which had become sort of evermore dangerous?

That’s right. With some kind of artificial precision, I date this current period of heightened risk, which I call “the precipice” — hence the name of the book — to the exact moment of the Trinity Test of the atomic bomb.

A view of the Able nuclear explosion at Bikini Atoll, July 1, 1946. Courtesy U.S. National Archives/Handout, Via REUTERS.

And the atomic bomb has sort of been looming over humanity for over a half century, as a possibility for how humanity could go extinct. That’s how we could lose it all. But that’s not the one that scares you the most?

That’s right. Over time, people did really work out that they should be scared.

Even though in the book, you do highlight some pretty scary close calls involving nuclear weapons.

Yeah. That’s right. Things have gotten a lot closer to triggering an all-out nuclear war than many people recognize. But an all-out nuclear war shouldn’t be equated with the end of humanity. I think there’s something like a 99 percent chance that we could pull through in some form or another. And we really don’t know that much about exactly how bad nuclear winter would be. It seems serious enough that the milder scenarios still may involve billions of people dying. So it’s certainly nothing to take lightly. But the risk of human extinction from it, while very plausible, is nothing like a sure thing.

And then I think that when it comes to climate change, it’s often talked about as if it’s almost surely an existential risk. But it’s something where, again, while it could do extremely serious damage, it is difficult to actually come up with scenarios that scientists think are plausible that would cause the unrecoverable collapse of civilization or the extinction of humanity, dire though some of the outcomes could be. So I think that it, again, could be an existential risk, but it’s not what I’m most worried about. I’m ultimately most worried about engineered pandemics and about unaligned artificial intelligence — two things that aren’t going to kill us this year or next year, but over the next few decades they could well come online as serious possibilities.

All right. So let’s maybe take a minute or two to address each of those and sort of explain why you think those are the ones which really scare you and should scare us.

Yeah. So if you look at the track record of major catastrophes that have befallen humanity, the pandemics are really right up there. The two biggest events, in terms of the proportion of the world’s population who were killed, would appear to be the Black Death, where about a quarter to a half of all people in Europe were killed and around about one in 10 people in the entire world were killed — so this is far beyond the current pandemic, maybe 100 times worse — and there could be a similar proportion of the world’s population that was killed in the so-called Colombian Exchange, when the meetings of people from the Americas and the Old World exchanged diseases. And the people in the Americas got by far the worst end of that. And that could be as many as a tenth of the people in the world being killed.

But even then, that shows how serious natural pandemics can be, but it is still difficult for the natural ones to do us in, as partly seen by the fact that we have survived 2000 centuries. And in fact, most species survive for something like a million years, despite the risk of being wiped out by pandemics. But look at the rate of improvement in biotechnologies and the things that we’re now able to do. And look at the rate of democratization of biotechnology. So the gap in time between the world’s best scientists hitting and developing a major new technique, such as gene drives or CRISPR, and then it being used by undergraduate students to win science competitions, is about two years.

So the timespan from the point where only one person can do something to the point where there are tens of thousands of people in the world who could be able to do it is just a couple of years. And then you think, ‘What about a decade or two later? How long will it be before a kind of reasonably bright high school student could do this thing?’ It may not be that long. And then the proportion of the people who could do it is so large that there’s a reasonable chance that it could include someone with very bad motivations.

And what are the examples in the past, which suggest to you that this could happen? Because we haven’t… Obviously there have been people who’ve speculated about the current pandemic that was some sort of engineered weapon, but in the past, there have been accidents where things have gotten out.

Yeah. So, there’ve been a lot of lab escapes of extremely serious pathogens. The last case of smallpox in the world — and smallpox is something that killed hundreds of millions of people in the 20th century — got out of a lab in the UK. The last foot-and-mouth epidemic among sheep and cattle in the UK was a lab escape from a UK lab. I think that the most recent case of SARS was a lab escape from a Beijing lab, and that’s confirmed. It does happen surprisingly often. And the Soviets had a number of major errors with their biological weapons program. They accidentally sprayed anthrax over a major city, and they accidentally released smallpox. They were trying smallpox bombs in a lake and accidentally infected a ship, which then took it back to shore.

And they had to stamp out this outbreak after smallpox had been eliminated in their country. So this kind of thing can definitely happen. Biological weapons programs by state actors is another thing that I’m concerned about. There could be some reasons for them to have extremely damaging weapons, even if they don’t have immunity, like equivalent to a nuclear deterrent in terms of a mutually assured destruction policy. And maybe states that can’t afford nuclear weapons would be able to do mutually assured destruction that way.

Stefan Hoermansdorfer, specialized veterinary sugeon for microbiology, displays a smallpox vaccine phial at an institute in Oberschleissheim near Munich, February 27, 2003. Via REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Well, based on what we’ve seen in the past and the evolution and the democratization of this technology, what are the odds of this? What odds would you attach to an engineered pandemic? It seems like they should be 100 percent, because if it’s out there and people can do it — whether it’s a bright high school student who makes a terrible mistake or it’s someone who’s intentionally trying to do it — it seems like the odds for this should be awfully, awfully high.

Yeah. I should add, we’ve also seen groups like Aum Shinrikyo in Japan that did the sarin gas attacks, and they had the scientists on their team and at least some of their objectives were to destroy all of humanity. So if they could have had access to technologies that would do that, it looks like they quite likely would have tried to do it.

This is the 12 Monkeys scenario where you get a scientist — and as you said, maybe it doesn’t really require a bright scientist at some point — with a vision who thinks humanity’s a problem and engineers something.

Yeah.

It just doesn’t seem… So again, it seems like the odds of something like this happening should be pretty high.

So I think over the next century, the chance that people try stuff like this is greater than half. But the chance that it actually works will be notably lower, particularly if there are any kind of warning shots, any attempts that people have to do something like this. Suppose someone tries something and it kills a million people. Then the effort on defensive technologies or surveillance of people who have the skills to be able to do things like this or surveillance of the facilities in which they could do it, and so on, might be very extreme as a response. That might offer us some kind of protection. Ultimately, my best guess is about a one-in-30 chance over the next century that a successful attempt at this destroys humanity.

I want to return to this topic because it’s an obvious one to discuss during the current pandemic. But let’s turn to concerns about artificial intelligence. It’s a very popular theme in films, and certainly some AI experts seem concerned about it. You’re saying they’re right to be concerned?

Yeah. There are actually a lot of leading AI experts who are concerned about it. I tried to zoom out a bit in the book and really kind of tell the story of humanity and where we’ve come from and where we might be headed. And you can look at where we came from and why it is that humanity is the unique species on the planet that’s in control of its destiny, that has this extreme potential to fashion the future potentially in an amazingly wonderful way, the reason that it’s us who have that potential and that other species, like chimps or blackbirds, don’t, that what happens to them is fundamentally in our control. Why is it that it’s all in our control and we’re not in someone else’s control?

It’s ultimately because we are the most cognitively capable species on the planet. Something like intelligence, but perhaps more broad, to include the ability to cooperate and work together. And leading AI scientists have been surveyed and the typical researcher thinks there’s a more-than-50-percent chance that over the next century we will develop systems that exceed the abilities of humans across all domains.

If we do create more cognitively advanced systems, why would we remain in control? Or would we just be at their mercy? How would we survive that transition, fundamentally? And I think that we probably will survive such a transition, but I think there’s a really non-negligible chance that we don’t. The ways of surviving it, such as making sure that these systems are within our control, even though they’re more powerful than us, or making sure that these systems are motivated to produce the kind of utopia that we would dream of, is extremely difficult to do. And it’s the people who are trying to work out how to solve those problems who are the leading voices of concern about this. So, yeah.

Via Twenty20

I mean, of course there are going to be people, whether it’s AI or it’s CRISPR, who say these numbers are all just too high, so let’s stop it. Let’s just put a moratorium. Let’s ban these technologies until the point, until our ethics and our wisdom becomes greater — and that may never happen, so until that happens, we just need to stop.

If there was a fundamental kind of renunciation of technological progress, I think that itself would destroy our future potential —we would achieve only a tiny fraction of what we could have done, if we were to do that. But there could be a more careful version of going slow on the most risky areas until we have shown ourselves ready. For example, maybe we’ve gone an entire century without a world war, as a kind of like, “Then we can unlock this technology and we’re mature enough to actually start pushing on with it.” That wouldn’t seem like an unreasonable thing. That could be a good approach for a more sane and coordinated world.

In our less sane and less coordinated world, I’m not sure that having the few people who care about these risks pushing for going slow would achieve very much, because you really do need a lot of different groups to be going slow all at the same time. Otherwise, the more responsible groups are effectively abdicating the control of the technology to the less responsible ones.

What lessons do you draw from the COVID pandemic, both regarding our ability to coordinate solutions on a global level and our ability to anticipate crises? It seems like we were woefully unprepared for this, even though there had been plenty of less serious pandemics over the past 20 years that should have served as warnings. For me, our handling of this pandemic makes me very pessimistic about doing anything for these other problems, particularly ones which we have not yet experienced.

Yeah, I think that’s quite fair. I think that the preparations were shown to be woefully inadequate. There’s a lot of conversation assuming this was an unprecedented event. Whereas, in fact, it’s entirely precedented. It’s been about 100 years since the last pandemic of this scale. That’s not very long. A once-in-100-years event means there’s about a one-in-10 chance of it happening in every 10-year planning horizon, which is pretty huge when it comes to a big risk. So it was just kind of kicked down the road by lots of administrations, and once it fell outside the length of most people’s lifespans, then there wasn’t that kind of cultural memory of the last time. So it’s extremely difficult to get governments and other institutions to care about things that people don’t vividly remember having happened.

So at least one piece of good news about that is that at least it is hopefully providing some kind of inoculation for humanity, to prepare us, to remind us that we’re still vulnerable, for all of our improvements that we’ve made over this time. Hopefully we learn the more general lesson, not just to prepare for pandemics, but to prepare for catastrophic risks. But the track record of learning the appropriately broad lesson is not great. To some extent, all existential risk is by definition unprecedented, but just because we haven’t experienced it yet doesn’t mean that we’re invulnerable to it. It’s an extremely difficult challenge.

Even though we’re soaked in a culture which is focused on catastrophe — whether it’s AI, nuclear war, pandemics, or zombie apocalypses — we still have trouble getting people to prevent or prepare for these crises. What is it about humanity that makes us less likely to look ahead and prepare for these risks? Are there some psychological shortcomings we’re fighting against?

The popular culture thing, I think, is a mixed bag. In the case of asteroid protection, the Deep Impact and Armageddon films that came out actually seem to have helped a lot in terms of getting the funding that was needed to scan the skies for asteroids, somewhat surprisingly. But when it comes to other risks, I wonder whether it actually just makes it worse by associating it very directly with the kind of comic book plot type thing. It’s often this super stimulus that people who want to take the lazy way out when writing fiction, often for children, say, “The whole world’s at stake. You saved the world.” It’s seen as a kind of gauche device and makes it feel very unreal. At least that’s the kind of reaction that I tend to get. So I’m not actually sure whether it being all around there is actually helping at all.

Via Twenty20

As for our own psychological shortcomings, there’re a couple of these. One of them is scope neglect, which is the inability for people to take seriously if something could affect, say, a thousand times as many people or a million times as many people, that it’s a thousand or a million times worse, and to take appropriate measures. That’s a serious problem.

There’s also a probability neglect. When probabilities are very small, they often will either get overemphasized incorrectly or just rounded off to zero, as opposed to trying to actually multiply them out by the very large number of people who’d be affected and see what the expected value is.

And there’s also a problem where if something isn’t very vivid to us, then we have a lot of trouble responding to it. So if something’s happened very recently, we can see it and feel it, and we make appropriate responses. But if it’s just someone telling us that it’s important and writing some numbers and the numbers are big enough that we should be paying attention, but they’re just kind of marks on a piece of paper, we have trouble acting.

And I think that’s the one that really got us when it comes to COVID. I was a bit surprised by this, because I would have thought that the epistemic problems — like the challenges for scientists who really care about these risks in working out how on earth to even put probabilities on them — would be one of the biggest challenges. But in the case of COVID, we actually had pretty good probability estimates and they were basically ignored. And then part of that was due to the psychological problems. And part of it was to do with incentive problems, market failures, and political incentives.

What about the risk of a “world in chains” scenario, where there’s some totalitarian takeover of the world — forever stunting humanity’s progress. Look at China: 20 years ago we thought technology and the internet would make it freer, but now they’re putting together a sophisticated surveillance state. So to me, the scenario of an oppressive state aided by powerful technology does not seem like a crazy scenario.

Yeah. I don’t think it is, especially looking further into the future as these technologies get more advanced. In some ways, it’s one of the earliest scenarios to be contemplated.

Like 1984?

Yeah, exactly.

Yeah.

So if you think of the Stazi as a good real-world example, it’s not clear that they could have quite scaled up what they had, because they needed humans to spy on other humans. And you kind of need some trusted humans to start that off. But with AI techniques and digital surveillance, it may be possible to build such a kind of surveillance infrastructure that we get trapped and a dictator could maintain control indefinitely long or through their dynasty.

Via Twenty20

The way to think about that is we may not yet have the technologies to do this, but it looks like the kinds of technologies we’re developing make that easier and easier. And it seems plausible that this may become possible at some time in the next 100 years. And you don’t need to think of it as it being locked in for a million years or something. It’s just enough that it gets locked in, say, for 100 years, during which even more advanced technologies are developed in order to lock it in for a thousand years during which more advanced things are developed and so on.

So yeah, it does concern me.

How do we avoid these catastrophes? How we’ve reacted to the pandemic and climate change does not make me hopeful, so what do you see in the world today that makes you confident we can avoid these risks?

Well, look, I’m not confident that we can do it, is one thing to say. I mean, ultimately, I say there’s about a one-in-six chance that humanity’s long-term potential is lost during this century. And that’s my best guess, taking into account our efforts to deal with it. I think that our kind of worst attempt, a business-as-usual if we didn’t really make any strong attempts, puts us at more like a one-in-three chance. And if we really got our act together, I would say it’s like a one-in-100 chance. So I do think that part of my optimism that we survive the century is just because maybe the risks don’t come to fruition in this century, rather than us doing a great job of mitigating them.

But I think that there’s a whole lot of different levels in which we could act. We should be thinking about institutional change. In terms of incremental change, such as developing a new body within the UN that is focused on safeguarding humanity from existential risk, coordinating action between countries and scientists, and so on. Maybe an IPCC for existential risk or something like that. That would be an incremental change.

But we should also be open to much more radical changes. It was only at the end of the Second World War, less than 100 years ago, that most of our global international institutions were created. Maybe in the next 100 years there’ll be another juncture like that. And we should focus on making sure that the institutions that respond to the next big warning shot have major changes to help protect the future.

And then there’s also questions about what individuals can do. So I think that people who are experts in science, perhaps in some of these dangerous technologies, can work with professional bodies for those technologies to help do more responsible research. And also some people who are good at science and technology should go into government and take up the other sides of these things. They’re often promoting the fact that people in government don’t really understand the science and technology, but that’s because the people who do understand it tend not to go into government. So they need to actually cross over and work from the other side too.

What shouldn’t we do?

You could look at some of the things with climate change and work out a bit about what one shouldn’t do, and more generally. I think people who are concerned about this shouldn’t just be monotonous and nag everyone about it. I think that you’ve got to be careful on that. There have been suggestions that the solution is world government. This is not fitting in with the climate change analogy here, but Einstein and others suggested this as a way out of the nuclear impasse. But that also would produce its own existential risks. It would increase the chance that, if the world government went bad in a totalitarian direction, we’d get trapped.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

There’d be nowhere to run.

Exactly. Increasing international cooperation or coordination could well be good, but there’s, perhaps, a limit to how far you want to increase it before it starts to become bad. I don’t know where the line is there. And also I think people who really care about this shouldn’t do any kind of illegal or illegitimate actions. Again, if you become an extremist about something, in general that’s going to turn everyone off and just set your calls back, as well as just arguably being a terribly wrong thing to do in the first place.

So there are a few examples of what not to do. I have a whole section on it in the book.

To wrap up, sometimes I wonder if people don’t focus on these risks because they just don’t see what we have to lose. There’s so much negativity in popular media about the future, so we just don’t have an optimistic image of the future that makes them think we have the chance for something pretty spectacular. So what is that great image of the future that’s at risk, which should motivate us to overcome these risks?

I think actually you can come at this from a couple of different ways, and I try to do so in the book. One is based on the future. And I think that if you look at the past and you see this accumulation of innovations over the hundred billion humans that have come before us and everything that they built up around us, it’s no surprise that our lives are of higher quality than lives in the past because we have a hundred billion people who worked together to build this for us. And if you look in more detail at the statistics, lifespans have more than doubled over the last 200 years. The country with the lowest life span now is higher than the country with the highest lifespan was 200 years ago.

So we’ve had massive improvements in prosperity, and in things like literacy and a lot of areas that really matter. And if you look at the history of pessimism on this, at this kind of continuous progress at some kind of scale — if you zoom out enough, let’s say every 50 years getting substantially better than 50 years before, even though there could well be serious downturns for particular areas — it’s very hard to understand why, seeing all of this improvement behind us, you’d predict that we’re at the peak now and it’s going to get worse. So that’s one reason just to kind of see this continuing quest for a more just and prosperous and free society.

But also you could look back and ask, “What have we got to lose?” As well as losing the future, we would lose everything from the past. We would be the first generation out of thousands, 10,000 generations, to break this chain. And if you think about what’s bad if a culture is destroyed, everything about that would be even worse. In this case, it would be the final ruin of every language, culture, and tradition. Every temple and cathedral all destroyed forever. And ultimately, the force in the universe that was pushing towards what is good or just, in terms of moral action — the fact that humans, unlike chimpanzees or birds, can actually see that something would be better for others or it would be just, and that’s a reason to do it and to push in that direction — that would be gone. As well as love and appreciation of beauty — all of these things would be forever stripped from the world.

So I think we’ve got a lot to lose. I can understand why people in a moment of despair kind of throw up their hands and say these kinds of things, but I think if they really reflect on it, we have everything to lose.

My guest today has been Toby Ord. Toby, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you.

