Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:41 Hits: 5

U.S. stock markets on Monday opened to significant gains even as coronavirus cases continued to break records through the holiday weekend.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 350 points, or 1.4 percent, while the S&P 500 was up 38 points, or...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505972-markets-soar-even-as-coronavirus-cases-explode