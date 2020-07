Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 13:42 Hits: 5

Democrats on Monday unveiled a Homeland Security spending bill for 2021 that would block funding for a border wall and leave the number of border patrol agents steady.The $50.72 billion bill reduces funding for Customs and Border Protection, though...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505973-democrats-offer-security-bill-that-prohibits-border-wall-funding