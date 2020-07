Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled legislation to extend a generous federal increase of weekly unemployment benefits that would continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic affects the economy.The American Workforce Rescue Act, introduced...

