Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 12:31 Hits: 3

The U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, as the gradual easing of coronavirus-related restrictions helped more businesses reopen and bring back workers.The unemployment rate...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505577-june-jobs-report-economy-coronavirus-reopening