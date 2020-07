Articles

Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic will leave lasting scars on the U.S. economy, which will have an average unemployment rate of 6.1 percent through 2030, according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The January projection pegged...

