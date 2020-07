Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:22 Hits: 3

Manhattan apartment sales went down by 54 percent in the second quarter of this year, marking the steepest decline in 30 years, according to a report from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman obtained by multiple media outlets.The median sales price...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505673-manhattan-apartment-sales-see-worst-decline-in-30-years