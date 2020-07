Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 15:17 Hits: 1

The manufacturing sector grew in June, a comeback from a severe contraction in May as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy hard.The Institute for Supply Management's June manufacturing index stood at 52.6 percent, up from 43.1 percent the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505415-manufacturing-grows-in-june-says-report