Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 23:35 Hits: 3

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos’s wealth has increased to $171.6 billion, surpassing his own previous record even after his divorce settlement.The Bloomberg Billionaires Index previously put the peak of Bezos’s net worth at $167.7 billion in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505543-jeff-bezoss-wealth-hits-record-high-171-billion