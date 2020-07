Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 00:59 Hits: 4

Former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro said that Congress should pass direct rental assistance to avoid a housing crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic.The CARES Act, signed in late March, included a moratorium on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/505551-former-hud-secretary-congress-should-invest-100-b-in-direct-rental-assistance