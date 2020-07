Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

A federal mandate to wear masks would slow the spread of the coronavirus enough to save the economy from losing 5 percent of its value, according to a Goldman Sachs study."We argue that a national face mask mandate could partially substitute for...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505207-national-mask-mandate-would-avert-5-gdp-loss-goldman-sachs