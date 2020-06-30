Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 21:51 Hits: 4

Source: University of Pittsburgh School of Education, June 2020

Millions of Americans are working from home in the ongoing public health effort to halt the spread of coronavirus. But many don’t have the benefit of home offices. They are creating makeshift workspaces from their dining room tables, kitchen counters, living room couches, or folding tables and chairs. While these workstations may meet basic needs, most fail to provide sound ergonomic design, according to April Chambers, an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Education. Chambers specializes in occupational ergonomics and bioengineering. She expects a steep rise in the number of people who are experiencing pain or discomfort in their neck, back, or shoulders. Unchecked, the pain can develop into long-term musculoskeletal injuries.

The post Ergonomics Tips for Working at Home appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/06/ergonomics-tips-for-working-at-home.htm