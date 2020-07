Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 23:12 Hits: 4

Senators on Tuesday pressed IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig about difficulties surrounding this year's stimulus checks, as lawmakers start debating whether to create another round of payments in any future COVID-19 legislation.Rettig's appearance on...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505333-senators-press-irs-chief-on-stimulus-check-pitfalls