Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 22:03 Hits: 3

Source: Michael Berens and John Shiffman, Reuters, June 30, 2020

In the past dozen years, state and local judges have repeatedly escaped public accountability for misdeeds that have victimized thousands. Nine of 10 kept their jobs, a Reuters investigation found – including an Alabama judge who unlawfully jailed hundreds of poor people, many of them Black, over traffic fines….

Hayes is among thousands of state and local judges across America who were allowed to keep positions of extraordinary power and prestige after violating judicial ethics rules or breaking laws they pledged to uphold, a Reuters investigation found.

Judges have made racist statements, lied to state officials and forced defendants to languish in jail without a lawyer – and then returned to the bench, sometimes with little more than a rebuke from the state agencies overseeing their conduct.

Recent media reports have documented failures in judicial oversight in South Carolina, Louisiana and Illinois. Reuters went further.

In the first comprehensive accounting of judicial misconduct nationally, Reuters reviewed 1,509 cases from the last dozen years – 2008 through 2019 – in which judges resigned, retired or were publicly disciplined following accusations of misconduct. In addition, reporters identified another 3,613 cases from 2008 through 2018 in which states disciplined wayward judges but kept hidden from the public key details of their offenses – including the identities of the judges themselves. ….

The post The Teflon Robe: Thousands of U.S. judges who broke laws or oaths remained on the bench appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/06/the-teflon-robe-thousands-of-u-s-judges-who-broke-laws-or-oaths-remained-on-the-bench.htm