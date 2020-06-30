Shedding more light on hospital bills, part I

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:57 Hits: 4

Last week, federal district court judge Carl Nichols handed the Trump administration a rare legal victory in its continuing efforts to change the Affordable Care Act (ACA) through newer rulemaking and regulatory revisions. The court rejected a legal challenge to a final rule issued in November 2019 that requires hospitals to make public a list of their standard charges for items and services they provide.

The ruling illustrates the continuing tension between health care legislating and administrative rule making. In this case, the administration combined better lawyering with a more popular policy goal to demonstrate the plasticity of inexact aspirational language left behind by one congress that another presidential administration could mold differently.

The Trump White House and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) took advantage of loose language in the ACA’s statutory text of 2010 in order to advance its own policy goals of greater information transparency, consumer choice, and price competition in health care. Clever use of the leeway provided by administrative law allowed its attorneys to reinterpret the ambiguity produced by legislators who often pass complex, unfinished provisions that aim high rhetorically but lack clear instructions for implementation.

The Obama administration had many other stronger policy priorities and pressing political problems involving the ACA than this one. However, the Trump administration in 2018 seized the opportunity to reinterpret the meaning of “standard charges” to advance its own policy objectives. The efforts were augmented by an executive order of President Trump in June 2019 that aimed at informing patients about actual prices, to the extent consistent with applicable law.

The hospital industry and its allies mounted vigorous opposition to this rulemaking initiative, ultimately capped by the lawsuit behind last week’s ruling (American Hospital Association v. Azar was filed in December 2019). Its key argument was that the final rule exceeded the statutory authority of CMS. Hospital industry lawyers argued that the ACA’s publication requirement for standard rates applied only to so-called “chargemaster” rates and not other, more relevant, negotiated rates as well.

The George Washington Medical Center is seen in Washington, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

However, Judge Nichols noted that chargemaster rates essentially attach highly inflated dollar amounts to individual items on long lists of hospital-based items and procedures. These exercises in creative accounting often bear little resemblance to the actual payments tendered to a hospital by patients or other third-party payers.

In crafting a new rule to implement the standard charges requirement, CMS instead defined five different categories of standard charges, related to the regular rates charged to a specific group of paying patients. They included:

Gross chargemaster charges for uninsured and out-of-network patients,

Discounted prices for cash payers,

Negotiated charges for members of a specific insurance plan, and

De-identified minimum and maximum negotiated charges among all third-party payers (for insured patients analyzing their insurers’ performance in negotiating and promoting value choices).

The underlying reality is that, given the “exceptionally unique” (if not perverse) nature of hospital pricing, there actually are no “standard” charges at all that apply to a majority (or even a substantial plurality) of patients. However, the CMS categories are somewhat closer to what might be relevant and actionable for decision making than artificial chargemaster rates that apply to far less than 10 percent of all patients, at best.

Judge Nichols evaluated this issue under the often regulation-friendly standards of the Chevron doctrine for administrative rulemaking. Was it unambiguous under the statute that “standard charges” are chargemaster rates? Far from it. The ACA provision’s inclusion of a requirement to make public also the rates for bundled services in diagnostic related groups clinched this issue for Stage 1 Chevron review purposes.

By including rates negotiated with third-party payers as among those “standard” rates, was the agency’s alternative reading of the statutory requirement reasonable (Chevron Stage 2 review)? Close enough for government work. This construction at least was the only one that included amounts paid by most patients for hospital items and services. It also was linked to the ACA’s statutory goal of bringing down the cost of health care coverage.

Hospital industry attorneys also raised First Amendment objections to the new rule, arguing that it imposed an affirmative obligation on hospitals to speak and was more than regulation of commercial speech or directed at advertising. Hence, it should be subject to strict scrutiny. Judge Nichols dismissed these claims, in categorizing the hospital rate publication rule as more like a disclosure requirement that did not chill protected speech. It thus met the lesser standard of reasonableness scrutiny under Zauderer. Similarly, another objection that the rule was arbitrary and capricious fell short.

So, the new rule is not unlawful. But did we learn anything more from this latest exercise, and will it overcome the elasticity of long-standing health industry practices? Part II is next.

The post Shedding more light on hospital bills, part I appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/shedding-more-light-on-hospital-bills-part-i/