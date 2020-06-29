Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 19:22 Hits: 4

Source: Health Affairs, 2020

A collection of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) content from Health Affairs journal articles and additional resources provides timely commentary, expert analysis, and policy proposals.

COVID-19 BLOG ARTICLES – Timely posts from leading experts on policy matters related to COVID-19 and Coronavirus Disease.

FAST TRACK COVID-19 JOURNAL ARTICLES – Rapidly published peer-reviewed journal articles on COVID-19.

COVID-19 MULTIMEDIA – Interviews, commentary, media citations, and more on COVID-19 and Coronavirus Disease.

RELATED JOURNAL ARTICLES – Relevant articles from our journal archives on global health, health system preparedness, pandemics, and related topics.

The post COVID-19 Resource Center appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/06/covid-19-resource-center.htm