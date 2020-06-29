Category: Economy Hits: 4
Source: SHRM, 2020
Communicable diseases like coronavirus and the respiratory illness it causes, COVID-19, can bring a busy workforce to a standstill. Look below for the latest news and updates, as well as critical member-only resources. In addition, here is key information to help you to work your way through the pandemic:
The post Coronavirus and COVID-19 appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.
Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/06/coronavirus-and-covid-19.htm