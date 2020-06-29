Coronavirus and COVID-19

Articles

Communicable diseases like coronavirus and the respiratory illness it causes, COVID-19, can bring a busy workforce to a standstill. Look below for the latest news and updates, as well as critical member-only resources. In addition, here is key information to help you to work your way through the pandemic:

Review our coverage most read by SHRM members, plus a complete list of all content we’ve published on COVID-19.

Visit our resource page on Remote Work guidance and best practices.

Compare policies regarding layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts on the Employee Termination and Layoffs resource page.

Explore our COVID-19 Express Requests to learn about the CARES Act and much more.

