Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 22:16 Hits: 7

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional may spur a wave of new legal challenges to the agency’s previous regulations and enforcement actions.In its 5-4...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505134-supreme-court-ruling-could-unleash-new-legal-challenges-to-consumer-bureau