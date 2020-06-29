States will cut K-12 education funding, pushing budget pain to school districts with varying ability to cope

Category: Economy Hits: 1
Source: Moody’s, June 23, 2020
Many states suffering revenue declines because of the coronavirus outbreak will cut K-12 funding, leaving school districts having to raise revenue, reduce expenses or draw down reserves. Raising revenue or reducing expenses generally lowers credit risk the most, while spending reserves, particularly large single-year drawdowns, tends to carry the greatest risk.
