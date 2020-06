Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 16:47 Hits: 5

The IRS's in-house watchdog on Monday released a report describing challenges facing taxpayers in light of the coronavirus's effects on IRS operations."The spread of COVID-19 brought much of the country to a grinding halt, and that was largely true...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/505037-irs-watchdog-details-coronavirus-related-challenges-for-taxpayers