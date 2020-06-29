Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 20:22 Hits: 11

Source: Strikewave, 2020

Workplace health and safety is more important now, than ever. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers—whether unionized or not—have fought employers to ensure that workers and the public are protected.

One tool available to workers: complaints made to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA. We’ve compiled an interactive map of COVID-19 complaints made nationwide including the names of employers, narrative descriptions of their offenses, and an overall breakdown of complaints by industry.

The post COVID-19 OSHA Complaint tracker appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/06/covid-19-osha-complaint-tracker.htm