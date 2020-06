Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 21:09 Hits: 1

House Democrats unveiled a major green tax package Thursday, offering tax incentives for renewables, electric vehicles and a host of other environmentally friendly businesses.“This bill uses our tax code to expand the deployment of renewable energy...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/504611-house-democrats-unveil-green-tax-package