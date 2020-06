Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 1

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed to provide relevant congressional committees with full access to loan data from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a key demand Democrats have been pushing.In a letter dated Thursday, Mnuchin told House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/504695-treasury-to-give-congress-access-to-ppp-loan-data