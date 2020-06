Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 22:48 Hits: 1

The Senate passed legislation on Thursday to slap sanctions on Chinese officials who restrict Hong Kong's autonomy.The legislation, spearheaded by Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), targets individuals and entities, as well as...

