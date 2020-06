Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 16:09 Hits: 5

An uptick in in-restaurant spending can predict an increase in COVID-19 cases over three weeks, according to a research note from J.P. Morgan."Looking across categories of card spending, we find that the level of spending in restaurants three weeks...

