Published on Friday, 26 June 2020

France, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy have offered to limit their proposed digital tax after the U.S. threatened to slap tariffs on goods from those countries. In a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin obtained by Bloomberg News,...

