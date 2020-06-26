To make the future we want, we need to understand how progress happens

Articles

Making predictions is hard, especially about the future. But it can be both fascinating and fun to speculate on what might happen down the road. For most of history, however, tomorrow was a lot like today. And while things changed, the pace was so slow that it was often hard to notice during a human lifetime. That changed during the Industrial Revolution and Great Enrichment. The acceleration of growth and progress led to a lot more speculation about the future, especially in books and film.

Thinking hard about the future took a serious turn following World War II, given the global convulsions of that conflict, the new risk of nuclear war, and what seemed like neverending, breakneck technological change. Futurism or futurology — the academic and systematic thinking about the future — became a respected input for policymakers, and many futurists such as Alvin Toffler and Paul Ehrlich became widely known to the general public. The whole effort was also buoyed by the increased postwar confidence in government planning.

But the influence of futurists faded after the 1970s, especially in the United States. There were too many failed forecasts, too many gloomy forecasts, and a loss of confidence in government (as well as expertise more broadly). While fiction about the future remains popular, the future has faded as a subject of formal and scholarly study. As The Economist reported back in 2007:

The word “futurologist” has more or less disappeared from the business and academic world, and with it the implication that there might be some established discipline called “futurology”. Futurologists prefer to call themselves “futurists”, and they have stopped claiming to predict what “will” happen. They say that they “tell stories” about what might happen. There are plenty of them about, but they have stopped being famous. You have probably never heard of them unless you are in their world, or in the business of booking speakers for corporate dinners and retreats.

Clearly there’s value in thinking about the future, examining trends, doing scenario planning, and making decisions today to help create a more peaceful and prosperous tomorrow. As pioneering computer scientist Alan Kay puts it, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” And while the whole effort should be infused with deep Hayekian humility, sometimes you need to take your best shot.

And taking our best shot surely means understanding how we’ve made progress in the past and how that knowledge should inform our actions going forward. Entrepreneur Patrick Collison and economist Tyler Cowen recently wrote in The Atlantic that “progress” — by which they mean “the combination of economic, technological, scientific, cultural, and organizational advancement that has transformed our lives and raised standards of living over the past couple of centuries” — deserves its own field of study.

And what might such an effort look like? A good sneak preview is currently being provided by “Progress Studies for Aspiring Young Scholars,” an online summer program in the history of technology for high school students. It features a truly fantastic roster of guest speakers, many of whom are familiar to readers of this blog and listeners to my podcast. Among them: Cowen, Anton Howes, Deirdre McCloksey, and Joel Mokyr. “Aspiring young scholars”? I plan to check out this program myself.

