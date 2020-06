Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 12:59 Hits: 2

The percentage of Americans who say they think the economy is in a recession or depression has dropped sharply from May as the economy slowly makes up ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic.A Gallup poll released Thursday shows that 59 percent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/504470-percentage-of-americans-who-say-economy-is-in-a-recession-or-depression-drops