Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 18:00 Hits: 6

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton said Thursday that he first expressed interest in becoming the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York last weekend, but declined to say whether he knew that his potential...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/504553-secs-clayton-demurs-on-firing-of-manhattan-us-attorney-he-would-replace