Do the protests show that COVID-19 doesn’t spread outdoors? It’s complicated.

Since the Black Lives Matter protests began, a hotly debated topic has been whether these large gatherings — held outdoors, with many (but not all) protesters wearing masks — would spread COVID-19. Some have evensuggested that the protests could serve as a natural experiment: They can tell us how easily COVID-19 spreads outdoors. This is an important question because it could inform our decisions to open — or participate in — other outdoor activities.

Well it’s been several weeks, and the data are in. The answer? It’s complicated.

Demonstrators march on 16th St. near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S. June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

A group of researchers who really dug into the data on this — in a recent National Bureau of Economic Research working paper — compared social distancing behavior and COVID-19 trends in cities that had protests versus cities that did not.

Their analysis suggests that the protests do not appear to be associated with an uptick in COVID-19 cases, at least in the 2.5 weeks after they began. If anything, case growth decreased in affected areas, though that result is statistically insignificant. That’s consistent with my casual observation: Here in the DC area, the trends still lookprettygood despite large protests. It also seems to be consistent with what some city public health officials are reporting.

What does this say about outdoor gatherings in general? That’s where it gets complicated.

Using anonymized smartphone data, the researchers also find that — on net — the protests actually caused an increase in social distancing behavior. The protesters may have been out on the streets in close contact with one another. But it seems that people not involved in the protests were more likely to stay home — possibly due to safety concerns, COVID-19 concerns, traffic congestion, or business or street closures.

So what’s the final answer? Do large outdoor gatherings spread COVID-19? Unfortunately, it seems that examining post-protest case growth won’t help us figure that out. As the authors state:

Our findings … highlight the importance of understanding the behavior of all relevant populations when conducting analysis in the realm of social science in general, and public health in particular: the most visible portion of the population is not always the primary driver of the outcome of interest.

