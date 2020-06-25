How seriously do Americans think about the future?

Articles

President Trump’s 2016 campaign was infused with economic nostalgia. There’s the famous “Make American Great Again” slogan, of course. But Trump also fleshed out that slogan by frequently recalling an American economy of time past. For instance, he gave a couple of speeches in Pennsylvania where he offered a paean to truckers while also promising to resurrect the region’s once-thriving coal and steel industries. Yet he never mentioned how Pittsburgh has become a national leader in artificial intelligence and robotics.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump’s victory would suggest there is a considerable market for economic nostalgia, or at least there was four years ago. So a question: Two decades into the 21st century, how future-oriented are Americans today and has that much changed over the past half century? Do they think seriously about it? And if they do, how optimistic or pessimistic are they? As the saying goes, the future is where we will live the rest of our lives. How does that (obvious) prospect strike us?

A 2019 Pew Research survey asked Americans to peer into their crystal balls and offer their expectations about the year 2050. Lots of concern about stagnant living standards and automation. A different Pew survey found that “Americans are roughly twice as likely to express worry (72 percent) than enthusiasm (33 percent) about a future in which robots and computers are capable of doing many jobs that are currently done by humans.” Still another Pew poll found deep concern about using biomedicine for any purpose other than treating current illness. Then there’s a 2018 survey from the Center for the Governance of AI — part of Oxford University’s Future of Humanity Institute — which found “more Americans who think that high-level machine intelligence will be harmful than those who think it will be beneficial to humanity.”

Perhaps most revealing, however, is the issue of climate change, which, despite lots of media attention as a serious or even existential threat, never seems to rank very high among people’s top concerns. It’s also an issue with a big partisan divide. So let’s take a look at just Democrats, who more than Republicans think human-driven climate change is both scientifically valid and seriously dangerous. A late 2019 FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll looked at the issue priorities of Democratic voters when thinking about 2020 candidates. Beating Donald Trump was first by a wide margin, getting 40 percent. After electability came candidate views on health care (11.0 percent), the economy (8.7 percent), inequality (8.4 percent), and, finally, climate change (6.5 percent). Indeed, the one candidate who made their campaign mostly about climate change, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, was an early dropout for the nomination race.

Also relevant here is this 2018 AEI analysis from Karlyn Bowman, which looked at polling on this issue over the past 20 years. It found a growing belief that the climate is warming, increasing from 48 percent in 1997 to 60 percent in 2018, and that it poses a serious threat, from 25 percent to 45 percent. Yet more than half of folks don’t think it will be a big threat in their lifetime. As the report concludes:

Perhaps because most people do not see global warming as a serious threat to them personally now, the issue ranks low among the public’s priorities for policymakers. In a January Pew survey, 46% said dealing with global climate change should be a top priority for President Donald Trump and Congress in 2018. Of the 19 issues Pew asked about in 2018, it tied for second-to-last in terms of the percentage naming it a top priority, and it has consistently ranked near or at the bottom in previous years. 62% in 2018 said protecting the environment should be a top priority. The highest-ranked issue was terrorism, with 73% in the January poll saying defending the country from future terrorist attacks should be a top priority.”

One could argue that Americans thinking something is a serious long-term threat, but not a priority because it won’t affect them personally today, is a sign that America is not a future-oriented society.

Or perhaps there is too much confidence in technology solving the problem, breeding complacency. I would note one other interesting finding in that AI poll: People think supersmart AI is almost here, whether or not they think it’s a good thing: The median respondent predicted that there is a 54 percent chance that high-level machine intelligence will be developed by 2028, which is a far more optimistic view of the state of technology than you would hear from AI technologists.

This may help explain why there is not more active and intense public support for boosting technological development: Americans overestimate the current pace of progress. Of course, in the area of biomedical advances, which get less news coverage, they may underestimate the pace of change. But the former point may help explain the fear of robots taking all the jobs.

