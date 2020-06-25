The stars our destination: Can humans ever live permanently off planet?

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:47 Hits: 2

The successful launch of Elon Musk’s Crew Dragon put America back in the space race for the first time in nine years. And right now, the two American astronauts who rode that rocket are orbiting Earth on the International Space Station.

But Musk has bigger plans. Back in 2016, Musk announced, via a series of tweets, his plan to reach Mars in unmanned missions by 2018 (since pushed back to 2022). Not long after that announcement, I podcast chatted with Allen Steele, an award-winning writer whose just-published book, Arkwright, tells the tale of the multi-generational Arkwright Foundation as it pursues its goal of building a human colony beyond Earth. Here’s a favorite bit from our conversation about the reality of that vision:

Pethokoukis: The idea in the book is using current technology, or technology easily imaginable from current technology, to build a 100-year starship. Is this something we could do?

Steele: Oh, yeah. Again, this book came out of two conferences that I went to. One was the 100-year Starship Conference that was in Orlando, Florida, about five years ago. Then about three years ago there was the Starship Century Conference at the Arthur C. Clarke Center at the University of California, San Diego.

And these conferences brought together scientists, science fiction writers, visionaries, and industry people and essentially asked the question, “Could we build a starship within this century? Instead of waiting until the 23rd or the 24th century, where we’ve got Star Trek-like warp drives or whatever, could we do this in the foreseeable future with foreseeable technology?” And the answer to all this was, “Yes. It could be done.”

So there’s very little sky-bluing in this novel. A lot of the stuff — even the most far-fetched things — were things that were talked about during conference presentations by people a lot smarter than I am, like Freeman Dyson, my friend Geoffrey Landis, the Bedford brothers, and so forth. I listened to them very carefully, and I didn’t see any great showstoppers here.

I do believe we can, if we want to, start looking at interstellar exploration within this century. And, in fact, it’s actually being done. I mean, just a few weeks ago, we had the Starshot Project announced by another dot-com billionaire, Yuri Milner. They’re looking at launching a beam-propelled starship in just about 20 years or so.

What do you think it’s going to take? Have you talked to people in Silicon Valley about taking it to that next step?

The biggest trick, of course, to any kind of interstellar travel is keeping people alive for the long time that it takes to travel, even to a nearby star like Alpha Centauri. Depending on how fast your ship is going, any reasonable plan for interstellar travel calls for a speed of at least 20 percent of light speed. It’s been established that that’s the base thing you have to work from — 20 percent of the speed of light. Anything slower than that, and it’s going to take your ship a heck of a long time to get there.

So the big hurdle is keeping people alive. And so there’s a lot of talk about generation ships and so forth. I’m very skeptical about the idea of generation starships. It’s one thing that [Kim Stanley] Robinson and I agree on.

However, in Stan’s book, Aurora, he reaches the conclusion that because generation ships wouldn’t work, interstellar travel doesn’t work. And I don’t agree. I think that that’s throwing the baby out with the bathwater and there are other ways of going about doing this. Now, could those other ways of doing that be done right now? No. But I think that this is something that we can develop over time as we go along.

I want to get at the reasons why we want to do this. To what extent is it that we want to explore? How much is it something more practical than that? That something could happen to this world and we want to make sure that we’re not just here, but out there as well?

That’s the major reason, to make sure that the human race survives over a long period of time. In the shorter term, I think that the resources of the solar system could be used to solve a lot of pressing needs here on Earth, the big one being energy production. I see no reason why solar-powered satellites couldn’t be built to supply for long-term and large-scale energy production needs for the 21st century and beyond.

And this is technology that could be developed on the way to building energy-propelled microwaves or laser-propelled starships. There’s a lot of spinoff technology that could come out of a long-term effort to building that first starship. Whatever shape or form it takes, that could take care of a lot of the problems that we’re seeing now.