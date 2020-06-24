Activists attack Amazon as an unassailable monopoly. But its business reality looks far different.

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos recently agreed to conditionally appear at a future House Judiciary hearing on Big Tech and antitrust. (The bosses of Apple, Google, and Facebook have to be there, too.) The demand came following a Wall Street Journal report that alleged Amazon employees “have used data about independent sellers on the company’s platform to develop competing products, a practice at odds with the company’s stated policies.”

The piece goes on to note that Amazon previously stated it has a policy against such a practice. “Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience. However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch,” Amazon said in a statement to the WSJ.

Presumably, should he testify, Bezos will talk more about this issue, as well as give a tutorial about how exactly Amazon does and doesn’t make money. Congress has repeatedly shown a basic misunderstanding of Big Tech business models. Perhaps Bezos might also give a mini-lecture on the history of American retailing, a history that has long included private labels. In a blog post last year, tech analyst Benedict Evans pointed out that the 1908 Sears Roebuck catalogue advertised private label products, and “you can bet that Sears was using sales data to decide what market segments to enter next.”

Yet some critics think Amazon having a private label business, in and of itself, is nefarious. But as top Amazon executive Jeff Wilke told the WSJ last October, “Retailers have been doing private label for a long time. Private label for us is 1 percent of our sales. If you look at most of our competitors, it’s 15 percent, 25 percent, 80 percent depending on the competitor.”

It isn’t this specific WSJ charge, however, that’s driving antitrust interest in Amazon. Many critics simply see the retailer as an unstoppable and monopolistic behemoth — which they view as an intrinsically bad thing — that underpays workers and kills jobs overall. Many of these complaints are addressed in a new Economist magazine cover story, “The pandemic has shown that Amazon is essential—but vulnerable.” (A side note: What an unusual word to associate with Amazon, “vulnerable.” You could attend a whole lot of hipster antitrust forums and panels and never hear the company referred to as vulnerable.) From that piece:

Some common criticisms of Amazon are simply misguided. Unlike, say, Google in search, it is not a monopoly. Last year Amazon had a 40% share of American e-commerce and 6% of all retail sales. There is little evidence that it kills jobs. Studies of the “Amazon effect” suggest that new warehouse and delivery jobs offset the decline in shop assistants, and the firm’s minimum hourly wage of $15 in America is above the median for the retail trade.

Amazon’s competitive situation is also a lot more complicated than antitrust activists typically suggest:

Mr Bezos’s last worry is competition. He has long said that he watches customers, not competitors, but he must have noticed how his rivals have been energised by the pandemic. Digital sales at Walmart, Target and Costco probably doubled or more in April, year on year. Independent digital firms are thriving. If you create a stockmarket clone of Amazon lookalikes, including Shopify, Netflix and UPS, it has outperformed Amazon this year. In much of the world regional competitors rule, not Amazon; among them are MercadoLibre in Latin America, Jio in India and Shopee in South-East Asia. China is dominated by Alibaba, jd.com and brash new contenders like Pinduoduo.

The pandemic has reminded many Americans of the tremendous value that Amazon generates. They found the retailer to be a lifeline as they quarantined at home. And while many American institutions cracked under the strain, Amazon struggled, adjusted, and then kept on Amazoning. Congress shouldn’t forget about that.

