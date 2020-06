Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:51 Hits: 4

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has walked back his statements suggesting that the trade deal between the U.S. and China was in peril, saying Monday that his words were taken “wildly out of context.”“They had nothing at all to do with the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/trade/504028-navarro-steps-back-from-comments-that-china-trade-deal-is-over-sending