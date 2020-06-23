Congress’s CARES Act helped prevent poverty increases

Articles

A new paper shows that the financial relief provided by the CARES Act helped prevent a sharp increase in poverty for many US households in the aftermath of stay-at-home orders. The relatively stable poverty rate in recent weeks is the direct result of one-time stimulus payments and temporary unemployment compensation expansions. Current circumstances still require a continued focus on keeping families from falling into poverty and avoiding the long-term detrimental effects that it can have on children. However, the circumstances that necessitated the CARES Act have changed and policymakers should adapt economic assistance to low-income families to meet their most pressing needs.

Economists Bruce Meyer and Jeehoon Han of the University of Chicago and James Sullivan of Notre Dame University analyzed income data from the Monthly Current Population Survey (CPS) to assess real-time changes in poverty. They found “that the poverty rate fell by 2.3 percentage points from 10.9 percent in the months leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic (January and February) to 8.6 percent in the two most recent months (April and May).” Child poverty declined by four percentage points, and poverty reductions were larger among those who identified their race as Black or Other.

Source: Han, Meyer, and Sullivan. “Income and Poverty in the COVID-19 Pandemic”, paper prepared for the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity, June 22, 2020.

Meyer and Sullivan are long-time critics of income-based poverty measures, preferring to use consumption data. But they use income data for their current paper, arguing:

“Given that detailed, comprehensive and representative consumption data are not available in a timely fashion, the income data are an important source. Furthermore, the short run aspects of this pandemic, in which consumption is likely to move independently of short run changes in income, makes income of interest in its own right.”

The observed poverty decline may initially be surprising, but in the context of the CARES Act, it is understandable. The authors find that “the entire decline in poverty for April and May can be accounted for by the one-time stimulus checks the federal government sent out during these months and the expansion of Unemployment Insurance eligibility and benefits.” These provisions were unprecedented in their size and scale, injecting a historic amount of cash into the economy.

These findings have led some to call for further extensions to the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an extra $600 in unemployment compensation to recipients and is set to expire at the end of July, 2020. But a group of economists, including Glenn Hubbard, Timothy Geithner, Melissa Kearney, and Jason Furman find that the $600 federal weekly benefit is “a problematic system going forward, especially as the unemployment rate starts to fall.” Instead, they write:

“Optimal Unemployment Insurance requires balancing the desire to help households smooth their consumption against the moral hazard of Unemployment Insurance discouraging work. Recognizing this tradeoff, we recommend replacing the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation after July 31 with a new system that provides a federal unemployment benefit, in addition to state benefits, of up to 40 percent of covered wages with a maximum federal UI benefit of $400.”

Other politicians and commentators have renewed calls for additional stimulus checks to be sent out too, like the bill passed by the House of Representatives in May. Instead of sending out expensive and poorly-targeted stimulus checks, a pandemic Earned Income Tax Credit remains the best tool for targeting those most in need and the most likely to spend it immediately. Hubbard et al. propose that “as federal weekly [unemployment compensation] benefit amounts are reduced, payroll subsidies would provide further incentives for workers to seek reemployment and would rectify perceived inequities for workers who maintained their employment despite generous unemployment benefits.” Congress could authorize an expanded EITC based on current earnings and paid by the IRS in installments over the coming months.

During this time of economic crisis, policymakers have succeeded in holding poverty down for vulnerable families through one-time stimulus payments and expanded Unemployment Insurance provisions, supporting the health and wellbeing of low-income children and families as a result. We need additional economic relief to continue these gains, but Congress must pursue relief measures that support employment, stimulate the economy, and target those most in need.

