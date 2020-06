Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 6

President Trump’s plan to replace a top federal prosecutor with the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has thrust a mild-mannered financial regulator into the middle of a political fight.SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has largely...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/503997-trump-drags-mild-mannered-regulator-into-political-firefight