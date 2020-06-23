5 questions for Adam Thierer on regulation, innovation, and evasive entrepreneurship

Articles

How do regulations constrain innovation? What happens when entrepreneurs try to evade these regulations? And how should policymakers change their approach to regulation? Adam Thierer recently joined Political Economy to discuss these questions and more.

Adam is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on public policy concerns surrounding emerging technologies. His latest book, released earlier this year, is “Evasive Entrepreneurs and The Future of Governance: How Innovation Improves Economies and Governments.”

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: In the United States, has it always been really hard to innovate in certain sectors, or is this more of a recent phenomenon?

Thierer: It depends on the sector we’re discussing. Since the 1970s, some sectors have clearly grown increasingly encumbered by regulations that have constrained new entry in entrepreneurial creativity. Whereas we’ve seen other digital sectors and intangible service sectors which have benefited from a lot more freedom.

I talk about this in terms of technologies or sectors that are “born free” versus “born into captivity.” We have a lot of technologies today that were lucky enough to be born into a policy environment of permissionless innovation where entrepreneurs were generally given the green light to go out and do things as they saw fit.

On the other hand, we have a whole bunch of other sectors which have been born into captivity. Any new technologies that come along and seem to resemble older technologies or sectors are quickly pigeonholed into those regulatory regimes. For example, regulators say of drones, “Well, that’s a flying thing and we’ve got aviation regulations. We’ll just apply them to drones.”

A counterargument is that regulations are there for a reason, and arguing that we can evade all these regulations and only have this fantastic upside of innovation perhaps misses the downside. Isn’t that a strong point in favor of the kind of regulatory approach that we currently have?

In some ways, yes. My book is not some sort of a crypto-anarchist manifesto. I’m often trying to figure out how to make regulatory agencies work better, rather than calling for them to be abolished.

However, just because a rule or regulation is put in place with the best of intentions, that doesn’t mean it actually delivers good results. You really have to measure these things by real-world outcomes and outputs. In that regard, we have seen a lot of failure from our regulatory regimes, because we just allow laws and regulations to accumulate endlessly due to demosclerosis and kludgeocracy.

Demosclerosis refers to the chronic inability of lawmakers to adapt regulatory systems to modern technological realities. And kludgeocracy describes how, when we need a fix to old rules that don’t work, we just “kludge on” some additional silly rule for a temporary fix. It’s as if all the plumbing in your home is going bad, there are holes everywhere, and you’re just putting duct tape over it — as opposed to a fundamental rebuild or revision of that underlying infrastructure.

How are ride-sharing apps an example of evasive entrepreneurship?

In the era before 2010, economists, political scientists, lawyers, and others were writing about local transportation rules and regulations — and talking about what a complete anti-consumer, cronyist fiasco that world was. The whole licensing process, medallion process, and everything else was just a fiasco. For the better part of about 70 years, all of these researchers had documented thoroughly, in a nonpartisan way, that this needed reform. Despite all of their evidence, they got nowhere.

And then in 2010 Uber, Lyft, and other ride sharing companies came along, and the entire equation changed almost overnight. It changed because these companies made policy change part of their business model. They were essentially regulatory entrepreneurs. They basically went out of their way to show how they could change policy through technological activity and by mobilizing their customer base and turning them into the equivalent of almost citizen-lobbyists, who said, “We want competition and we want choice.” And so the leverage in political negotiations about local taxi cab and transportation rules changed very quickly because of the presence of these sharing economy companies.

What might the next wave of evasive entrepreneurship bring us?

In chapter two of my book, I go through a series of 10 case studies where we’re starting to see forms of permissionless innovation or evasive entrepreneurialism take hold. I begin by talking about mobile medical applications and medical devices and services that are now built into our smartphones and other types of technologies. I talk about 3D-printing and the way that additive manufacturing is enabling people to increasingly fabricate their own solutions to their needs. We could certainly see innovation there at the margin along the lines of medical delivery through drones and other types of interesting innovations there.

There are various types of new micromobility and transportation services. Driverless cars have had some interesting case studies at the state level of being able to behave more in a permissionless fashion and innovating. And there is a whole host of interesting technologies related to the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized markets.

Importantly, these examples there are not completely separate. It’s a case of what’s called combinatorial innovation and symbiotic innovation — all of these technologies are building blocks for each other.

If we come back in five or seven years and have not seen this further blossoming of permissionless innovation or evasive entrepreneurialism, what will have gone wrong?

It could go wrong in those sectors where innovators are constrained by overlapping rules at the federal, state, and even local level. Some “born captive” sectors could just be confronted with too many layers of red tape.

In other sectors, I think it’s the case of public choice economics coming back to haunt us, and crony capitalism at its worst. I think you see a concerted effort in some sectors to thwart new types of innovation when it challenges business models.

So much of these problems come down to the fact that our lawmakers just won’t reassess archaic rules and regulations, especially at the state and local level with things like occupational licensing laws, certificate of need laws, and a whole host of other rules and regulations that only benefit yesterday’s entrenched interests. That’s where I think things can go wrong. It’s the classic public choice story married up with a regulatory inefficiency story and unwillingness to reform either of them.

