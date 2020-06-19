What science fiction can tell us about the future of work and content moderation: My long-read Q&A with Mike Masnick

Articles

Works of fiction often depict the future as either a dystopia of machines and AI displacing humans or a Jetsonian world of progress without problems. Mike Masnick joined this week’s episode of Political Economy to discuss a more grounded vision for the future of work, as well as to explore current content moderation practices and how they can be improved.

Mike is the founder and CEO of Floor64 and the editor of the Techdirt blog. Recently, he co-edited a collection of short stories, “Working Futures: 14 Speculative Stories about the Future of Work,” which portrays a wide variety of possible worlds that technological progress could create.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: I certainly want to get your thoughts on tech policy and content moderation — things you write a lot about over at Techdirt. But first, of course, I want to chat about “Working Futures.”

There’s this joke about automation and jobs. It says that the manufacturing plant of the future will be staffed by just a dog and a man. The man’s job will be to feed the dog, and the dog’s job will be keep the man away from the machines. And most of the speculation I hear about how tech is going to affect jobs doesn’t get a lot better than that: There will be very few jobs and the robots have taken all the jobs.

So I’ve been hungry for smart speculation, imaginative speculation that’s not dystopian and isn’t utopian either. And that’s what I found in “Working Futures.” So how did that anthology come about, and what were you trying to accomplish?

Masnick: Yeah, it was basically based on exactly what you said, more or less. We had been seeing all the different stories about the future of work, and they seem to fall into one of two camps. One was very dystopian: All the jobs are going to go away, and we’re all going to die. And the world will be awful because there’ll be no jobs for anyone, and it’ll be a mess. And then on the flip side, a bunch of people said, “Hey, this will all work itself out. Stop worrying about it. Don’t even think about it.”

And I found neither of those satisfying because neither of them gave any instruction or any idea on things that we could or should be doing in the meantime. And even though I am, generally speaking, a fairly optimistic person and probably would fall into the, “Hey, it will work itself out” camp, I also do believe that getting things to work out well can involve people understanding where things are going and helping to move them in that right direction where it’s possible.

A humanoid robot works side by side with employees in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2015. Japanese firms are ramping up spending on robotics and automation, responding at last to premier Shinzo Abe’s efforts to stimulate the economy and end two decades of stagnation and deflation. Picture taken July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

That’s certainly been my fear. My fear is that people seem to worry so much about it. And my concern is that it will be like, “Well, since we don’t know what these jobs are going to be, and everyone’s saying that the robots are just going to get smarter and smarter, AI is going to take everything, so maybe we need to stop technological progress.” So I was looking for an optimistic vision.

Yeah. And so that was the general idea. And we thought, ‘Could we use a couple of different tools in the toolbox to see if we could think through what the future might really look like as much as possible?’ And, of course, nobody can actually predict the future. But we thought of combining two different things.

The first is scenario planning, which is an established process for trying to think through possible futures. It’s not about predicting but thinking through where things might realistically go. And then by combining that with science-fiction writers, we might be able to come up with some interesting ideas. A lot of people play around with scenario planning, and I don’t know if you’ve done very much around it. But my experience with it is that it’s a really useful tool, but often misused and frequently the results are dull.

And the easiest thing to predict is that tomorrow will be 99.9 percent like today. I see that all the time with stock market forecasts. The easiest thing to predict is that the market’s going to go up by 7 percent next year. Well, that’s not much of a forecast. It’s not much of a scenario planning exercise.

Right. And honestly, the problem with a lot of scenario planning is that it really turns into extrapolating from today. And you just sort of look at a trend and keep it going. And to me, frankly, I think that’s pretty bad scenario planning, but it is fairly common in a lot of scenario planning.

Good scenario planning is supposed to be able to tease out the crazy shocks that might occur, but that’s difficult. And I thought that the combination of doing a scenario planning exercise — and we actually built like a whole special card deck to do that — and then taking the ideas that came out of our scenario planning exercise and giving them to science-fiction writers who think through these things in a more creative and fun way, might produce something that was a little bit more interesting and worth reading. And so that’s the history of the project.

Before we take a look at what the writers came up with, give us a little bit feel for some of those future worlds that the writers were given to come up with their stories.

Yeah. Well, one of the things that we did as a part of the process (which was kind of a fun change from, I think, traditional scenario planning) was asking people to come up with headlines from the future. So within each scenario that came out, we had them write five headlines that might exist in this future. And that seemed like a really useful tool for thinking about a way to frame what was happening. It’s one thing to envision that these forces continue in this direction — that these forces happen. But actually having to condense that into an actual headline was a really interesting and useful exercise in my book. And I think for future scenario planning exercises, we’ll continue to use that.

If people want to see it, we’ve released all of the scenarios. There were 10 scenarios that came out of the process, and we created a PDF, which is what we sent to the writers. And we’ve put that on the “Working Futures” website. Anyone can download it and find them.

It’s been awhile since I’ve looked at them. So I don’t remember what all the scenarios specifically say, but anyone’s free to take a look at them or to use them to write their own science fiction. We encourage people to use it as the basis for whatever they want now.

And again, these worlds are not unrecognizable worlds if you pay attention to the news, and if you pay attention to the trends. They weren’t a utopia. It was not Star Trek. But it also was not, “Climate change has incinerated the earth.” So these are sort of recognizable worlds, which you may not like. Maybe you wouldn’t want to live in that world, or maybe there’s parts you would like. But that’s, of course, true of this world, where there are parts you like and don’t like.

So broadly, are the jobs that were come up with good jobs? Were these jobs that people could do? Because the concern is that in the future all the jobs are going to be either very, very high end where you need a PhD in particle physics to do them, or they’re going to be extremely menial. So were these good jobs?

It was a mix. It really depends on what your perspective is. And that’s what I think was kind of fun about the exercise. You’ve brought up the sort of utopian-dystopian distinction a few times. A lot of science fiction today — not always historically, but today certainly — is very dystopian, and it’s natural to fall into a dystopian look on the world. And frankly, that often makes for good stories because dystopia brings in automated conflict.

And so we definitely asked for people to try to think beyond that. And I would argue that there are a few stories in there that could be dystopian. And in fact, one of the things that I think is amusing is that some of the stories could go either way, depending on your viewpoint. And that gets to the jobs also. One of the authors told me he wrote one of the stories and felt that it was a very optimistic take on the world and where things might go. And he had sent it to a friend who responded that this was one of the worst possible futures he could imagine, and he wouldn’t want to live in that world at all. And the author was just like, “Wait, well, I meant it the other way.”

I can see how that would be the case.

One of the stories is called “The Chaperone” by Andrew Dana Hudson, which follows a customer service representative for a company that sells personalized AI assistants. And it’s the main character’s job to make sure that men don’t get too emotionally attached to those AIs. And that does not seem like something that would be a hundred years away. To me, that seems like an actual job. Because when they talk about jobs of the future, they always talk about the advantages humans have — such as our emotional intelligence — that can’t be duplicated so easily by machines. So I could see where the next- or the next-next-next-generation Alexas really feel like they’re part of the family, and you do get emotionally involved. And then they have to send a customer service rep to create some healthy distance there.

Yeah. And I think Andrew has said that his thinking on that particular story was a more realistic version of the movie, “Her”, which felt very unrealistic. It’s a take on someone having an emotional relationship with their Siri or Alexa. And this brought in the idea of what that would really be like in a more realistic world.

Prompts on how to use Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant are seen in an Amazon ‘experience centre’ in Vallejo, California, U.S., May 8, 2018. Picture taken May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

And again, it’s one of those stories where, depending on how you look at it, it could go either way in terms of whether or not you think that’s a good or a bad thing. But it does feel fairly realistic. Also, it highlighted a theme that I think showed up, not in every story, certainly, but in a lot of the book, which is that, yes, obviously AI is here and it’s getting better. And rather than replacing jobs, what it’s often doing is creating new kinds of jobs that are effectively supporting the AI in some manner that the AI can’t do by itself. And that shows up, actually, in a bunch of the stories in the book.

And that’s one thing I really appreciated about the book, because one way to look at technology and jobs is that technology is going to replace a certain job. But then there’s also the aspect that you may be supporting the technology or the technology may be supporting you, and you sort of work hand in hand.

Another favorite of mine was “Joan Henry versus the Algorithm” by Randy Lubin. The main character is a virtual reality game master, which to me sounds like an excellent job and something I can imagine, if we finally found a good use for VR. But, of course, the twist is that there’s an AI gunning for that job — maybe AI can even do that job. But to me, that’s exactly on point with some of these automation issues — even when you’re doing a job well, can you continue to do it better than the machine would? Which of course is referenced in the title.

Yeah. And one of the interesting things about that story, too, was the description of how the protagonist had to adjust continually as the jobs were changing.She had some roommates who had taken a different path, and it was interesting how she was very focused on still wanting to work and wanting to do useful, fulfilling employment which she had found in being this virtual game master, which was an interesting concept. Again, it’s a very realistic thing. You could totally see where that role could very much happen in the next five to 10 years, maybe. And yet, obviously, there would still be pressures from more and better AI. And how would you adjust to that? And you could see this sort of back and forth aspect playing out. I thought that was a fun part of that story.

And I’m glad you brought that up because these characters are existing, for short stories, in some pretty interesting and well-fleshed out worlds. And what I liked about that one, as you said, is that you saw some of her friends take a different path. And I think that this was also a story where we saw the universal basic income idea come into play. What was your feeling about a UBI going in, and did that change after reading any of these stories?

That’s a good question. UBI has always intrigued me, and I’ve mentally gone back and forth on it over the years. And I still find myself in that position. I’m not sure that my views on it have changed so much, but it’s one of those things where I can see pros and cons to it. I think I tend to probably fall on like, “It’s an idea worth experimenting with and seeing how well it works.” And because conceivably, if it does work, it could create a whole bunch of really interesting follow-on effects that I think would be really great. But I’m also concerned that we don’t have necessarily good data on how it will actually work out.

And so being able to read the stories in which a few of them have a UBI concept in there, I thought it was a useful exercise in thinking through those things. But I don’t know if it necessarily, on its own, changed my thoughts on it. I still think it’s worth experimenting with and seeing how it goes. Cautiously optimistic, I guess, would be my viewpoint.

Now you wrote two stories yourself for the anthology. Could you highlight one and explain what led you to write that story?

Sure. One of the benefits of being the editor was that I forced two of my own stories into it. I originally intended to do one.

You built the book built toward your stories.

Yeah. I think the other stories are better. My stories are filler.

One of the stories, which is the “Prime of Life,” came directly out of the scenario planning process where one of the scenarios talked about was this idea that we were seeing more and more businesses and services effectively turning into subscriptions. Things that historically you would buy as a one-off or something like that were turning to ongoing subscription services. And then I started to think, ‘What would happen if basically everything turned into that in your entire life.’ And then that came to a point where it’s like, ‘Well, what if you had life services, and you would have these big companies or whatever that would provide everything for you?’ And you could see Amazon Prime being an example of moving towards that, where they provide shipping on stuff, but also entertainment and other things.

A truck with the logo of Amazon Prime Delivery is seen at the Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, April 22, 2020 after Amazon extended the closure of its French warehouses until April 25 included, following dispute with unions over health protection measures amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

And why not education, healthcare, everything?

Exactly. My first reaction on thinking through that was like, ‘Well, I could see where that could go in a really dystopian direction.’ And I think most people’s inclination would be to take that story into a dystopian direction. And I started to think through what that world would look like if it actually wasn’t so dystopian and actually was pretty good? And I’ll tell you that some of the feedback I got when I sent my first draft to some people to read it over, and some of the other people who were editing the book, they were like, “This version is too happy. Everything falls into place too nicely, and it needs a little bit more conflict and more challenges for the protagonist.”

And so more things came into it, but I still think that overall it’s a pretty optimistic viewpoint of how that world combined with real competition among different providers of life services could be a really compelling world. And throughout that story I’m highlighting a few different jobs that would still be really important. This includes one of the main characters who is effectively a life services broker who helps find you the right life service to take care of all of your education, healthcare, living: everything in one, and trying to find the right package for you and make it make sense.

Your other story, I thought, was also interesting because you took an idea that you’ve written about, which is dealing with the issue of how we moderate content. No one seems to be happy about it. There’s huge political dispute about it. And you’ve written a little bit about how you think we can resolve this conflict, which allows you to bridge into some of the other things you do.

So talk to me a little bit about content moderation and how we can get out of this mess where people think we’re not moderating enough, or we’re allowing all this crazy foreign interference or fake news. And other people think, ‘Well, we’re moderating too much. And we’re suppressing certain political views.’ So how do we resolve this conflict?

To be clear, I don’t think that there is a perfect resolution. And, in fact, part of what I’ve said over and over again is that it’s impossible to get a perfect solution to this. And anyone looking for a perfect solution is going to be disappointed in the end. That’s just the nature of content moderation in general. Whoever’s content is being moderated is going to be upset about it probably. And it’s also just the nature of scale, right?

When you have so many different people with so many different viewpoints, and so much content out there, even if you were really good at it, you’re still going to make mistakes. And how do you define mistakes in this world, because some people will not consider them to be mistakes? And then you’ll have things that probably should be taken down that won’t get taken down and things that shouldn’t be taken down that will get taken down.

So there are all sorts of messes. The idea that I have that I think moves us towards a better world is one where we sort of move the power of moderation out from the centers of the network. Across the political spectrum, the big complaints are that you have these few companies with enormous power to handle content moderation. And everybody agrees that they’re doing a bad job of it. They may be saying they’re doing a bad job of it for totally different reasons — in fact, sometimes opposing reasons — but everybody thinks that there’s a problem of these companies having too much power to make those decisions on their own, and then people disagreeing with those decisions.

So my approach to it that I think works better is moving that power away from the center of the network and out towards the ends, which gets back, in my mind, to some of the earlier promise of the internet: that it was moving the powers to the ends of the network. And I’ve referred to this as a protocols approach instead of platforms approach. And my story envisions a world where — rather than everyone being on Google servers or Facebook servers — it’s a distributed system, and there are all different approaches to it, and content moderation decisions are made in a very dispersed fashion. It could be down to the point of the individual effectively having total control over what kinds of content they want to see, or more likely you have a number of different third party services that can compete and provide different kinds of content moderation tools that anyone can use. And different people can make decisions for themselves.

Via Twenty20

Would there be a Facebook and Twitter and Instagram in that world?

There could be. They would be different, but the simplest way of thinking about it — and the example that I’ve often given — is similar to the email world. Email is based on a series of different protocols — SMTP being the main one, but there are a few others in there. And so anyone can set up their own email server, and anyone can do different things.

But then you do have companies like Google that have set up their own email system called Gmail that almost everyone uses because they’ve done a really good job of it. But if you don’t trust Google, you can move your email to someone else’s and you can do all different things. You can use Gmail but use your own client. You don’t have to use the Gmail client. Or you can use your own email system but use Gmail as the client side to read your email, even if you’re not using a Gmail account specifically. There are all these different things that you can do. And if you really don’t trust Google, you can use somebody else’s entirely. And there are different companies that have popped up that focus on privacy, for example, or focus on other features. And so, you have lots of options, but if you switch away from Gmail or don’t ever use Gmail, you can still communicate with people who do use Gmail.

It’s not like a Facebook situation, where if you leave Facebook, you can’t communicate with people on Facebook anymore. Google still exists, and Gmail still exists. And Gmail in fact is super popular. I’m pretty sure they’re the most popular provider of email right now, but I think that there are strong incentives that keep Google from being evil with Gmail, because it’s so easy for people to go elsewhere.

And if Google does something really bad with Gmail, then people can easily go somewhere else. And that acts as sort of a natural market incentive for them to continue to be good. And so I think you would probably end up with a similar sort of world if you had social media or other things built on a similar sort of protocol. You might still have Facebook being the dominant provider, but if you have a problem with what they’ve done, or you don’t trust them, you could go somewhere else or you could use a different interface, or you could plug in a different filtering mechanism. Or you could say, I don’t want any filtering mechanism. I want the pure firehose.

Under the current centralized system dominated by the platforms we know and love at least 50 percent of the time, is there a significantly better version of that system than what we are seeing? Is it more moderators, better AI, more guidance from the government? Can we do considerably better or is this a really problematic system that is what it is?

I mean, they can always improve. They could also be worse, right? I think they could be better, and I do think that they’re working on it. And there is this general belief that within the content moderation space, these companies don’t care and they’re not thinking through all the different issues. And that is really not true. There are people within these companies who very much care about these things and recognize that every decision that they’re making involves a pretty significant trade-off. And having to go back and forth and understand all those trade-offs is really, really complicated and really, really difficult.

And I respect the work that they’re doing, even if I often criticize the mistakes that I think they make. And so, I think that they can and will continue to improve, but there is a question of just how much you can scale that improvement. And certainly AI is becoming a bigger part of it, and there are some pretty cool tools. I’ve seen some new ones that are coming along that look pretty impressive and hopefully get better over time because that’s the nature of technology: It should get better over time. But as we were discussing with regards to the story, there are certain things that AI just really isn’t that good at it in terms of the emotional stuff or understanding context.

I’ve had this discussion a whole bunch with regards to context. People say, “Well, you can look at a tweet or a Facebook post and see what they’re responding to, and there’s the context.” But often the context is like, what is happening in the wider world?

If someone is making a joke about headlines of the day but without mentioning the actual headline or linking to the headline, it’s kind of important to know what that’s actually referencing, even if there’s no direct link. Or just what’s going on — like right now as we’re recording this, right? There are protests all around. There’s a pandemic all around. If you were to take out just a single piece of the content that is being generated and look at it, say, five or 10 years from now, without remembering what is going on outside, that content might look very different and not be well understood because you don’t have that broader context. And I don’t know how AI is going to be able to deal with that. So I think there are always going to be some challenges there.

Yeah, let me finish up with this: We have an election in basically five months. And I feel confident that whatever the result, the other side is going to be extraordinarily unhappy. And they’re going to be extraordinarily unhappy with these platforms, which they will think has somehow given an unfair, even illegal edge to the other side. And there’s going to be a rush of ideas to fix that problem that will be poorly thought out and have great potential for ruining the internet as we know it. Does that sound like a crazy notion to you? Do you worry about that? So far, most of the reform ideas I’ve seen aren’t that good. I fear for what the future holds.

Yeah. I think you’re exactly right. I think that no matter who wins in November, the other side will be looking to blame someone. And the easy target will be the internet platforms, because both sides are already blaming them for different reasons and different things. And that will become an easy target — as it was, frankly, in 2016. I think the platforms took way too much blame for what people felt was an election result they didn’t like.

And I think that will happen again. No matter who wins in November, the other side is going to blame them. And out of that will come attempts at legislating. And based on every proposal we’ve seen so far, I fear what the results will be, because I think that most of the people who are looking at these things do not understand — and honestly don’t seem to have much interest in actually understanding — the various incentives at play, and how these systems work, and why content moderation works the way it does, and why and where it fails.

So the solutions that they’re suggesting — and this is, again, across the political spectrum — in many cases will make the problems that they’re discussing much worse. And that’s based on spending a lot of time talking about, and talking with experts in, content moderation and the trust and safety field as this is called these days. The trade-offs of every decision are incredibly complex and difficult to comprehend. And even people deep within the space have trouble comprehending all of the trade-offs and results of the decisions that they make. And then you have politicians — who do not have the knowledge or understanding of the nuances — jumping in with solutions that I think are very, very risky. And so, I fear what’s going to happen in December no matter what the results of the election in November.

My guest today has been Mike Masnick. Mike, thanks for coming to the podcast.

Thanks for having me! It was fun.

