Does America need a ‘grand innovation fund’ to boost technological progress?

A chart, then a statistic. First the chart:

Now the stat: “As a proportion of GDP, U.S. federal research and development (R&D) spending has fallen from almost 1.9 percent in the mid-1960s to below 0.7 percent today.”

The source here is a new Hamilton Project proposal from MIT economist John Van Reenen. Now Van Reenen isn’t necessarily suggesting causality here, that the decline in per capita research spending is to blame for slower productivity growth. This phenomenon isn’t just limited to the US economy and is likely multicausal in nature.

But beefing up government R&D spending might be part of the solution. Oh, and make no mistake, there is a real problem here that needs attention. Slower productivity growth means slower economic growth and, as Van Reenen argues, slower wage growth. And a less innovative and wealthy America has less ability and available resources to tackle some big problems such as health and climate. So here’s his plan:

I propose a permanent Grand Innovation Fund. This would increase support for innovation by 0.5 percent of GDP—or about $100 billion a year. Both theory and empirical evidence show that the benefits to society from raising R&D would exceed the costs. I assess the evidence on alternative innovation policies over taxes, direct government grants, and human capital supply. I propose a distribution of the new fund across a portfolio of these innovation policies: 30 percent to direct R&D grants, 25 percent to tax credits, 20 percent to increase the STEM workforce, and 25 percent to exposure policies to improve the quality of a new generation of U.S. inventors. In addition, relaxing skilled immigration rules could also have a rapid and large positive effect on innovation at very low cost.

Thoughts: First, this is another welcome sign of the growing interest in pro-innovation policy. And I’m not scared of the cost.

Second, I’m skeptical of the effort at geographic distribution of the funds to new tech hubs, as I was for the similar proposal from Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson, which Van Reenen references. I understand, however, the politics of building support beyond current high-innovation regions. Yet I wonder if China concerns alone might be enough to generate support.

Third, make no mistake, this is a sort of industrial policy that goes beyond funding basic research. Indeed, Van Reenen notes the overall poor reputation of government-directed research and innovation projects: “The experience of European industrial policies in which governments threw money at national champions, such as the failed Leyland Motors in the UK auto industry, is not a promising model.” And this is a bit of a red flag: “In addition, an effective industrial policy requires that bureaucrats be well intentioned and not captured by vested interests.”

Then there’s the caution suggested by some of the economist’s previous work, specifically “A Toolkit of Policies to Promote Innovation” with Nicholas Bloom and Heidi Williams. The researchers rank a variety of innovation policies in terms of a) quality of evidence, b) conclusiveness of evidence, c) net benefit, d) time frame, and e) effect on inequality. And mission-oriented policies don’t score too well:

Yet that paper also presents a caveat. Mission-oriented policy might be needed to deal with a pressure issue, such as decarbonization. And in this analysis Van Reenen makes his case for the approach:

As noted above, there have been many such mission-oriented policies in the United States around defense (e.g., DARPA), space (e.g., NASA) and health (e.g., NIH) that have led to important inventions such as jet engines, radar, nuclear power, digital computers, GPS, the Human Genome Project, and, perhaps most significantly, the internet (Janeway 2012; Mazzucato 2013). … Climate change is a leading example of an area in which more innovation is needed to avoid environmental catastrophe, but where decentralized markets are unlikely to provide sufficient technological improvement within the necessary timeline. … There are many other possible mission-oriented objectives. Other environmental challenges such as safe disposal of plastics, clean water and air, and biodiversity loom large. There are many health challenges, from dealing with global pandemics such as COVID-19, to cancer, to endemic diseases in developing countries. There are also military challenges such as dealing with artificial intelligence–enabled drones and cybersecurity threats. The challenge of space exploration also remains a possible mission-oriented objective.

I also want to make sure that the US devotes more resources to basic research and that this priority doesn’t get muddied or sidelined by some Super-DARPA. That aside, this is a worthwhile, evidence-driven proposal that should be taken seriously by policymakers across the political spectrum.

