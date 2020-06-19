Nursing home COVID-19 data are getting better

Articles

A large share of total COVID-19 deaths in the United States have occurred in nursing homes, prompting the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to begin reporting facility-level data on COVID-19 rates at nursing homes. As discussed in a recent blog post and in media reports, however, the initial data contained meaningful errors that could undermine efforts to better understand the drivers of nursing home outbreaks. Acknowledging these submission errors, CMS updated and revised these data earlier this week. Here, we quantify the data improvements and illustrate how they change our understanding of COVID-19 in these facilities.

Fewer total deaths and changing state-level fatality rates

In our original post, we highlighted that some trends were driven by implausible COVID-19 fatality rates and removed facilities that reported more fatalities than residents. Excluding those outliers dramatically changed reported fatality rates in some of the states with the worst outbreaks (for example, death rates fell by 57 percent and 87 percent in New Jersey and Oklahoma, respectively).

The revised CMS data appear much improved. First, and perhaps most surprisingly, total COVID-19 nursing home deaths actually fell slightly (29,497 as of June 7, compared to 31,782 as of May 31). Moreover, the number of nursing homes reporting any COVID-19 deaths declined from 4,714 to 4,106. This is not the result of any miracles, but rather a reduction in erroneous data for certain facilities.

In the first figure below, we show how fatality rates compare in the initial and newly released data across states. It is immediately evident that fatality rates have changed markedly in some states, particularly among some of those with the highest previous fatality rates. While many states are now reporting lower fatality rates, some — like Rhode Island, Delaware, and Nevada — are now showing meaningfully higher rates. On net, however, the newly released data point to less variation across states in nursing home fatality rates due to COVID-19.

In fact, these newly released data are quite similar to our efforts to adjust the initial data. The second figure below reports both the original (inclusive of many erroneous entries) and adjusted data (after we adjusted for erroneous outliers), as well as the newly released data, for the five states with the highest fatality rates in the initial data. The new data come quite close to our previous adjusted estimates. For example, the severity of nursing home COVID-19 fatalities in Oklahoma dissipates in the new data, and while the situation in New Jersey is very serious, fatality rates are more than 40 percent lower than originally reported.

Better data but a grim picture remains

Improvements in the CMS nursing home COVID-19 data are welcome, and CMS has indicated that they intend to continue to update these data regularly. After the recent data corrections, it remains true that a large share of total COVID-19 deaths has occurred in nursing homes — an outsized share even when recognizing the higher vulnerability of seniors. With fewer erroneous entries, the revised data will allow for more confident analysis of the policies and facility characteristics that proved important for driving outbreaks — questions we will address in future posts.

