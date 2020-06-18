In current climate, efforts to increase diversity in patenting should be redoubled

Articles

As the United States has recently strained under the weight of intensifying racial tension, even intellectual property has not been immune.

In the midst of Black Lives Matter rallies and broad civic unrest, the popular NPR podcast Planet Money ran an episode last week entitled “Patent Racism.” The episode explored the work of Lisa Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, whose groundbreaking research on innovation among African Americans has helped spark a rethinking of patenting policies among women and racial and ethnic minorities.

Cook’s conclusion: Lynchings, race riots, and segregation have historically correlated rather strongly with plunging rates of patent filings among African Americans. Generally speaking, “extrajudicial killings and loss of personal security depressed patent activity among blacks by more than 15% annually between 1882 and 1940.”

For instance, Cook found that African American patenting peaked in 1899, a sort of post-Reconstruction respite from hostile race relations. But shortly thereafter, with the announcement of the infamous “separate but equal” decision in the Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court case, racial violence spiked, and Black patenting rates plummeted. Another drop coincided with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which dozens, and possibly hundreds, were killed.

These findings may seem obvious in retrospect, but in the podcast, Cook describes the painstaking measures she undertook to determine which patent applicants were Black, information not readily provided by the Patent Office. (Cook’s saga of publishing her paper is no less interesting.)

Ultimately, Cook estimates, racial unrest has deprived the US of more than one thousand “missing” inventions; she also reckons US per capita GDP is dampened by 4.4 percent because of this innovation deficit. As she told Planet Money, “If there is something that impedes the rate of arrival of ideas, you’re going to slow down the economy. It’s not just for that period. And it’s not just for black people. This is a cautionary tale for all economies.”

So what can be done to foster innovation among African Americans and other minorities, and thereby strengthen technological progress throughout the US?

Cook herself has advanced certain policy prescriptions, including fostering STEM education among African Americans and improving commercialization opportunities. And in recent years, both Congress and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have undertaken various measures to spark innovation among women and ethnic and racial minorities.

As discussed in this space in 2018, Reps. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) and Alma Adams (D-NC) introduced the Study of Underrepresented Classes Chasing Engineering and Science Success (SUCCESS) Act, which commissioned a study seeking methods to narrow the race, gender, and income gaps in patenting rates. Unlike many other efforts at legislative patent reform, the SUCCESS Act was actually successfully enacted later in 2018.

Similarly, the USPTO has in recent years undertaken a more determined effort to elevate the profile of women and minority inventors. The 2011 America Invents Act directed the office to “establish methods for studying the diversity of patent applicants, including those applicants who are minorities, women, or veterans.” In February 2019, the USPTO’s Chief Economist published an extensive study of women inventors.

And last October, the USPTO presented to Congress its full findings on innovation diversity, pursuant to the SUCCESS Act, noting that the small amount of relevant available data indicates that “women and minorities are underrepresented as inventors named on U.S. granted patents.” The USPTO called on Congress to take action, including by increasing the office’s own ability to gather data, enhancing interagency data sharing, and expanding grants that “promote invention and entrepreneurship, as well as the protection of inventions and innovations using intellectual property among underrepresented groups.” As with other aspects of life, US patent policy has some distance to go to ensure all sectors of society are actively and fully participating in innovation. Fortunately the issue is squarely on the radar of policymakers, more so now than ever.

