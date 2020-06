Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 16:48 Hits: 7

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Assad, his wife Asma Assad and dozens of individuals for mass atrocities against civilians that have taken place over the course of the nine-year civil war in that...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/503177-trump-sanctions-syrian-presidents-wife-others-over-human-rights