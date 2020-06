Articles

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday denied a claim by former national security adviser John Bolton that President Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help winning the 2020 election."Absolutely untrue. Never happened. I...

