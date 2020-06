Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 21:34 Hits: 7

The U.S. has pulled out of global negotiations about digital services taxes, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.A host of countries have adopted or proposed digital services taxes that would largely impact U.S. tech giants...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/503276-lighthizer-us-no-longer-involved-in-global-digital-tax-talks