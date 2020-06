Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:58 Hits: 3

The four COVID-19 emergency relief bills passed in March and April will add a total of $2.4 trillion to the deficit, according to a new report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO). The latest figures show the bulk of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502958-cbo-prior-covid-emergency-bills-will-add-24-trillion-to-deficit