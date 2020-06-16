The case for regulatory reform and evasive entrepreneurship: My long-read Q&A with Adam Thierer

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 18:32 Hits: 4

Are regulations holding back the American economy? Or are they protecting American consumers? And how should we regard innovators who try to bend these rules? I’m pleased to discuss these questions, and more, with Adam Thierer.

Adam is a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on public policy concerns surrounding emerging technologies. His latest book, released earlier this year, is “Evasive Entrepreneurs and The Future of Governance: How Innovation Improves Economies and Governments”.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: The technology sector and digital economy seems very lightly regulated. The most well-known of the newer tech companies — Airbnb, Uber, Lyft — all got that way by lightly evading rules, regulations, and laws. One of the critiques of the technology sector is that it’s been too evasive, that the entrepreneurs haven’t followed enough rules, and that we need to crack down and figure out what these companies are doing. Do we need more laws to constrain technology companies?

Thierer: Well, that’s a great question, Jim. The problem is that we don’t have enough spaces in our economy for permissionless innovation and the type of entrepreneurialism I discuss in my new book and my last book. A lot of your previous guests, like my former colleague Eli Dourado and others, have discussed the problem of innovation in sectors where we need it most. How do we move the needle on progress in fields like healthcare, transportation, housing, energy, and so on? These are the areas where we’ve seen innovation stagnating a bit, and we need innovation most in those sectors.

Sure, we’ve gotten a lot of great, wonderful innovation in recent years in the digital economy and e-commerce and in the “world of bits,” if you will. But in the “world of atoms,” the physical world, old and new sectors are still constrained by the so-called “permission society,” as Tim Sandefur calls it. The permission society is limiting the entrepreneurial and creative potential of the American people. It limits their ability to unleash their creativity and create new and better ways of doing things when we most need them, as the COVID crisis has proven.

This is probably less of an issue in the digital economy, but it does seem to be a problem in the economy of the atoms. In the United States, has it always been really, really hard to innovate in the sectors you just mentioned, or is it more of a recent phenomenon?

It depends on the sector we’re discussing. Since the 1970s, the sectors that we just discussed have clearly grown increasingly encumbered by a whole host of federal, state, and local regulations that have constrained new entry in entrepreneurial creativity. Whereas we’ve seen other digital sectors and intangible service sectors which benefited from a lot more freedom.

In my new book on evasive entrepreneurs, I talk about this in terms of what I call technologies or sectors that are “born free” versus “born into captivity.” What I mean is that we have a lot of technologies today that we take advantage of and that we enjoy— specifically those emanating out of the internet and digital space— that were lucky enough to be born free, born into a policy environment of permissionless innovation where entrepreneurs were generally given the green light to go out and do things as they saw fit.

On the other hand, we have a whole bunch of other sectors, like the ones we just discussed, where they’ve been born into captivity. Any new technologies that come along and seem to resemble those old technologies or sectors are quickly pigeonholed into those regulatory regimes. For example, drones come along, and a regulator says, “Well, that’s a flying thing and we’ve got aviation regulations, or at least model aircraft rules. We’ll just apply them to drones.” Or along come driverless cars, and people say, “Well, it’s just a car, right? Oh sure, it’s some sort of computer on wheels, but we can just pigeonhole that into automotive regulations.” The real problem in our modern economy is that the “born free versus born captive” problem is being exacerbated by technological change and convergence. We’re on a collision course, if you will, between these regulatory regimes as the pace of technological change intensifies.

Jaz Banga, co-founder and chief executive of Airspace Systems, holds a commercially-available drone at the company’s office in Castro Valley, California March 6, 2017.Picture taken March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

I think a natural response is to say that a lot of these regulations — health, safety, maybe environmental regulations — are there for a reason, and that supposing that we can evade all these regulations and only have this fantastic upside of innovation misses the downside. Isn’t that a strong point in favor of the kind of regulatory approach that we currently have?

Well, in some ways it is. As I make very clear in the opening of the book, my book is not some sort of a crypto-anarchist manifesto. In fact, you’ll be hard pressed to find a call in the book for many agencies or laws to be abolished. I spend a lot of time, especially in the later chapters, talking about how to improve regulatory regimes. Much to the angst to some of my libertarian friends, I’m often trying to figure out how to make the FDA or FAA and the laws that they enforce work better.

That being said, just because a rule or regulation or regulatory regime is put in place with the best of intentions, that doesn’t mean it actually delivers good results. As one of my great heroes, Thomas Sowell, teaches us, well-intentioned regulations and policies can only get you so far in life. You really have to measure these things by real-world outcomes and outputs.

In that regard, we have seen a lot of failure from our regulatory regimes. The reason for this is pretty straightforward: We just never do a spring cleaning of the regulatory state. We just allow laws and regulations to accumulate endlessly and just pile one on top of another because of two problems I identify in the book: demosclerosis, and then kludgeocracy.

Demosclerosis refers to the chronic inability of lawmakers to adapt regulatory systems to modern technological realities. That phrase comes from Jonathan Rauch at Brookings. And then kludgeocracy, Steve Teles’s term, talks about how, when we need a fix to old rules that don’t work, we just kludge on some other silly rule to have a temporary fix. It’s as if all the plumbing in your home is going bad, there are holes everywhere, and you’re just putting duct tape over it — as opposed to a fundamental rebuild or revision of that underlying infrastructure.

That’s the problem we have with laws in America today. Phillip Howard has done really great work in “The Death of Common Sense,” and many other scholars have written on this. It’s not a partisan thing. This is about good government. The reason I identify in the book that evasive entrepreneurialism is on the rise is not because all of a sudden all these entrepreneurs are like, “I want to be John Galt. I want to be right out of an Ayn Rand novel.” No. They’re like, “I don’t understand this system. It doesn’t work. I’m just trying to get things done. Why can’t I do them and help the world or help at least myself and my family?” That’s why we’re seeing evasive entrepreneurialism on the rise today.

Anyone reading about what’s been happening in this country and in the economy over the past decades would think that we have been in the grips of neo-liberalism, where we’ve had big tax cuts and all this deregulation. They would think that we’ve been living in this almost libertarian society for the last few decades, and that now is the time to catch up, whether it’s through higher taxes or a lot more regulations in a variety of sectors. You’re saying just the opposite has been going on, that we’ve been living in an overly-regulated state, and that’s had a real-world impact on the real-world parts of the economy.

Yeah, that’s exactly right, Jim. I can actually prove it, and not just by resorting to evidence from the economists I work with at the Mercatus Center or the many other scholars who have studied regulatory accumulation. But I can just point now to everything that’s happened in the wake of the COVID outbreak and the lockdown. Governments themselves at the federal, state, and local level in the United States have been waving, shedding, or sunsetting rules at an astonishing pace.

The folks over at Americans for Tax Reform have been trying to keep track of this, and they have a running list of 626 regulations waved to help fight COVID-19. It’s just really amazing because governments have identified these rules and regulations on their own. This is not, again, wild-eyed libertarian saying, “Look at this.” This is government saying, “Our regulations that were put in place to protect public health and welfare are undermining it and hurting our response to COVID so much that all of these rules need to be paused, and in some cases, sunset.” That’s an astonishing thing when you think about it. This should be the moment when those rules are most important. If they serve public health and welfare, why are they being abandoned by governments? So that tells us both that the rules didn’t serve their purpose and that a lot of rules exist. Again, it’s just not theory or some sort of a libertarian whim. This is reality.

Every single day, entrepreneurs in the United States are confronted with this labyrinth of rules and regulations — all this red tape — that constrains their ability to do wonderfully creative and entrepreneurial things. That’s what needs to be reassessed. I argue in the book that if we don’t do it rationally, through sensible reforms, then essentially entrepreneurs go their own way and do an end run around broken regulatory and political systems. We shouldn’t be surprised by that, and in some cases we should be thankful that it’s happening.

The classic recent examples are Uber and Airbnb. Four or five years ago those companies were pointed to as examples of how regulation made it hard to start new businesses that meet an obvious need. (If there wasn’t a need, these companies wouldn’t be growing so quickly.) I thought that was supposed to be the deregulatory moment in which you could show people, through these very vivid, understandable examples, that this is a problem — that these companies have had to scrap and fight local government just to get their businesses going. And then, that moment just seemed to pass. If that didn’t turn out to be the deregulatory moment, why should I be more confident now that this moment will turn into something?

Yeah. Part of the problem with the sharing economy story and ride sharing in particular is that it involves Uber. Uber has become a bit of a political pariah, if you will. They’ve certainly made some missteps and they had a founder who was quite flamboyant. The reality is that really is very important.

A car with an Uber logo on it drives down the street in New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Remember the Uber Republicans? There were Uber Republicans. People were so excited that finally you could point to something to show young people why this overbearing regulatory state is bad. Rather than handing them a copy of Milton Friedman’s “Free to Choose,” you could show them something in their real, everyday lives.

Yeah. It’s still an important story in this sense: Let’s take a step backwards, Jim, to an era that we remember all too well, and we’ve done research on, which is the era before 2010. Economists, political scientists, lawyers, and others were writing about local transportation and hospitality or hoteling rules and regulations, and talking about what a complete, anti-consumer, cronyist fiasco that world was. As I note in the book, for the better part of about 70 years, all of these researchers had documented thoroughly, in a nonpartisan way, that this needed reform — especially local taxi cab commissions, which were completely in the pocket of local taxi cab owners. And the whole licensing process, medallion process, and everything else was just a fiasco. Well, we tried and had all this evidence to prove this, and we got nowhere. For 70 years, we got nowhere.

And then, in 2010 along came Uber, Lyft, and other ride sharing companies, and almost overnight the entire equation changed. Why did it change? It changed because they made policy change part of their business model. They were essentially regulatory entrepreneurs. They basically went out of their way to show how they could change policy through technological activity and by mobilizing their customer base and turning them into the equivalent of almost citizen-lobbyists, who said, “We want competition and we want choice.”

And so, very quickly, the leverage in political negotiations about local taxi cab and transportation rules (and then by extension hotel laws) changed, because of the presence of these sharing economy companies. Today in the United States, and really across the world, we have a different discussion about how to regulate these things. It does not mean that we have no rules and regulations. We absolutely do, but we also have choices that we never had before. How did we get them? We got them because of evasive entrepreneurialism married up with technological change.

If the first or the last wave of evasive entrepreneurship brought us these companies that we like to point to as examples of entrepreneurs having beat these anti-business, anti-growth, anti-opportunity regulations, what might the next wave of evasive entrepreneurship bring us?

Yeah, that’s a great question, Jim. In chapter two of my book, I go through a series of 10 case studies of various types of interesting technologies or new sectors where we’re starting to see forms of permissionless innovation or evasive entrepreneurialism take hold. I begin by talking about mobile medical applications and medical devices and services that are now built into our smartphones and other types of technologies. I talk about 3D-printing and the way that additive manufacturing is enabling people to increasingly fabricate their own solutions to their needs, whether it’s prosthetic devices or other things. I talk about the world of food entrepreneurialism. A lot of people are familiar with food trucks in urban areas. Food entrepreneurialism, or what’s called the cottage food industry more generally — just average people making interesting concoctions and foods in their homes — is a thing that’s on the rise, and that sometimes is heavily litigated at the local level.

Volunteer dentists assemble snorkel masks and convert them into respirators, using 3D printing technology, to reinforce hospitals and help patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Algiers, Algeria April 15, 2020. Picture taken April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Drones are an interesting case study. It’s one area that’s regulated most heavily at the federal level, but there are also potential state barriers. We could certainly see innovation there at the margin along the lines of what we’re already seeing overseas in terms of medical delivery through drones and other types of interesting innovations there. Unfortunately, it’s being held back, and a lot of our best and brightest innovators are flocking overseas because of the rise of innovation arbitrage, as I call it. They’re going to wherever they’re treated more hospitably. That’s hopefully something that will change.

There are various types of new micromobility and transportation services. Driverless cars have had some interesting case studies at the state level of being able to behave more in a permissionless fashion and innovating. There is the blockchain, as well as cryptocurrencies and decentralized markets, and a whole host of interesting technologies there as well. I could go on, and on, and on. There is example after example which I provide in the book.

What’s important about these examples is that they’re not completely separate. It’s a case of what’s called combinatorial innovation and symbiotic innovation. All of these technologies are building blocks for each other. A lot of it’s built on the world of bits and the digital economy, but it’s even beyond that now, with things like 3D printers and virtual reality and all sorts of things. I’m excited about the potential for technological change to really start moving the needle on progress and start changing how governments treat entrepreneurialism and innovative activities.

If we come back in five or seven years, and we decide that government struck back or these companies failed — that we have not seen this further blossoming of permissionless or evasive entrepreneurialism — what will have gone wrong? How will the people who are against this have succeeded?

Well, I love the way you put it, Jim, because it’s exactly the phrasing I use in my book about when the government strikes back. I often use Star Wars metaphors and analogies. Very often, evasive entrepreneurialism is like the rebel moment in Star Wars. We have our Star Wars moment. But then, inevitably the empire strikes back, and there’s an effort to quash and bottle up innovation.

What’s really interesting is, what does the return of the Jedi moment look like? Do we find a balance in the force, if you will? Like I said with ride sharing and the sharing economy, it’s not a perfect balance of the force. We still have rules and regulations and taxes for the sharing economy, but we also allow choice and competition. That’s a game changer. We’ve moved the needle on that. We’ve certainly moved the needle on a lot of health and fitness and mobile medical applications in our smartphones. The FDA’s not trying to bottle all that up and say, “It’s a regulated medical device. Don’t you dare put a fitness tracker in your smartphone, Apple or Google.” That’s happening. And so are 3D-printed prosthetics, and so are all sorts of other types of applications.

Now, where could it go wrong? It could go wrong in those sectors where, again, we see technologies that are born into captivity the most and confronted with overlapping rules at the federal, state, and even local level that just constrain their ability to innovate across the board. This is where I think drones are really up against it in the United States. They face onerous federal regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration. But then, at the state, and more specifically the local level, they’re going to face zoning regulations and all sorts of other local ordinances. It’s going to be really hard for me to imagine that we see the kind of innovation there that we’re seeing overseas. And so, what will have gone wrong? The answer will be that they’ll be confronted with just too many layers of red tape.

In other sectors, I think it’s the case of public choice economics coming back to haunt us, and crony capitalism at its worst. I think you see a concerted effort in some sectors to thwart new types of innovation when it challenges business models. I talked about food entrepreneurialism. If enough people are able to replicate in their own basements lab-grown meat or some sort of 3D-printed foods or something, you better believe there’s going to be a pretty powerful response from the food industry. We already see that when they try to get their own labels on what we can consider milk or what we consider meat.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs holds an oversight hearing to examine housing regulators, in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2020. Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/Pool via REUTERS

So much of these problems come down to the fact that our lawmakers just won’t reassess archaic, crusty old rules and regulations, especially at the state and local level with things like occupational licensing laws, certificate of need laws, and a whole host of other rules and regulations that only benefit yesterday’s entrenched interests. That’s where I think things can go wrong. It’s the classic public choice story married up with a regulatory inefficiency story and unwillingness to reform either of them.

The tricky part is that if we don’t get certain innovations, we won’t know what we have missed.

Right.

If you go back to over the last 30 or 40 years, how much economic growth do you think we’ve missed?

Yeah. My colleague, Tyler Cowen, has a recent book called “Stubborn Attachments” where he talks about this and tries to do some work on the back of the envelope to answer the following question: What if we could have had a percentage point higher GDP? Or what if we could add another percentage of productivity gain? It results in enormous economic benefits, and that translates into human betterment. This is the grand debate about innovation we’re having in our time that so many other scholars like Deirdre McCloskey, Joel Mokyr, Virginia Postrel, Matt Ridley, Calestous Juma, and many others have discussed in their books, which is this: If the fundamental driver of improvements in human wellbeing and betterment is technological progress and change, then you really have to make sure you are unlocking more of those opportunities or else you’re talking about undermining human welfare in the long term.

I’ll bicker with one thing you had to say, Jim, because you said, “Well, we won’t know what those foregone opportunity costs are in terms of growth and innovation.” But in some ways we actually will, because we do live in a global world now where innovation arbitrage does take effect. And we certainly have seen the welfare effects associated with the opposite approach, which is what happened in Europe when they locked down the digital economy — starting in the mid-nineties when America was opening our market up with permissionless innovation — and they chose a precautionary principle approach. Well, the answer was, they got no innovators.

I often, in my public speeches, say, “Someone in the room, please tell me the name of any major digital economy innovator headquartered in the European Union today?” I’m not kidding, most people will say something like Skype. And I’ll respond, “Skype’s been on by an American company for 20 years. Give me something else.” And people may then say Spotify. Okay, I’ll give you Spotify. But can they give me anybody bigger than that or somebody more important?

The answer is, no, they can’t. Because innovation and its regulation had consequences. They didn’t get the innovation that we wanted in the European union because of the policy choices they made. This is exactly what America faces, but in other sectors ranging from transportation to housing to energy to health. We have some of the best and brightest innovators in these sectors, but they’re flocking overseas because of overly restrictive policies in the US.

My guest today has been Adam Thierer. Adam, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks, Jim. It’s been a real pleasure to be with you.

The post The case for regulatory reform and evasive entrepreneurship: My long-read Q&A with Adam Thierer appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-case-for-regulatory-reform-and-evasive-entrepreneurship-my-long-read-qa-with-adam-thierer/