5 questions for Michael Strain on the COVID-19 recession

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 20:04 Hits: 10

What does the May jobs report mean for the economy? As restrictions lift, how quickly will we recover from the pandemic recession? What should the policy response to COVID-19 look like going forward? Michael Strain recently joined the Political Economy podcast to discuss these questions and more.

Michael is the director of economic policy studies and the Arthur F. Burns Chair in Political Economy here at AEI. He is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, and his essays and op-eds have been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, National Review, and The Weekly Standard.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Is the COVID-19 recession over? The May jobs report seems to suggest that the economy is doing well.

Strain: I think we’re very far from this pandemic recession being over. We have a 13.3 percent unemployment rate for the month of May. That’s a really terrible and devastating unemployment rate. The peak unemployment rate in the Great Recession was 10 percent. So the labor market is improving, but it is still in really, really bad shape.

We’re going to see historic levels of job creation over the course of the summer. We’re going to see massive percentage declines in the unemployment rate and historic rates of GDP growth.But because the devastation to the economy from the pandemic was so great, we need to have many, many, many months of tremendous progress to dig ourselves out of the hole.

So it’s going to be confusing. You’re going to see record rates of GDP growth and huge drops in the unemployment rate all summer long, I predict. At the same time as that’s happening, the overall level of economic activity and the level of unemployment is still going to be really, really devastating.

Do you think the key catalyst for the economy going into a quarantine was the virus or the orders?

There’s evidence that the decline in economic activity in March happened before some of the shutdown orders took place, but of course all sorts of local measures may have affected that. Just for example, it was very common for schools to close before the lockdown orders. And so people may have been shopping and eating out less because they were home with their kids, and not because they were worried about the virus. At the same time, I think a lot of people are worried about getting sick and that is leading a lot of people to stay home.

I think that the state of the labor market in May really does give some weight to the hypothesis that the lockdown orders have played a big role here. It suggests that when you lift the restrictions a little bit, you do see people returning to shops and returning to restaurants and that businesses are bringing workers back. So, I think we still don’t know which is more important.

A shopper is seen outside a retail store as the phase one reopening of New York City continues during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

What should the next round of recovery legislation look like?

We need to do some things very differently. We need to help businesses that are struggling, while also not stopping them from changing the way they produce goods and services or from shrinking their workforces.

Right now, something like two thirds of workers who were eligible for unemployment insurance benefits would be getting a raise if they were unemployed, relative to what they would make in their jobs. That’s a serious problem.

I don’t know that we need to send checks to households again. I don’t know that we need to allocate more money to support Federal Reserve lending programs, because the Treasury Department hasn’t put any of the money to work that Congress appropriated in March.

We know we’re going to need several hundred billion dollars just for small businesses and several hundred billion dollars to support workers who are unemployed. We know we’re going to need several hundred billion dollars to help fill the tax revenue hole that states are experiencing. That gets you in the ballpark of $1 trillion.

Should the federal government help the states balance their budgets?

Yes, this is important. And this is one of those debates on Capitol Hill where both sides are making really good points. Congressional Republicans are right not to want to use federal tax dollars to bail out state pension funds. Congressional Democrats, and some Republicans as well, are right that it’s really important for the federal government to fill the hole in tax revenue that states are going to experience. States can’t run deficits. If tax revenue plunges — and we saw this in the Great Recession — then states are going to have to lay off a bunch of workers.

In addition, states have to spend money on public health measures and figure out how to handle reopening schools in the fall. And that spending is occurring at a time when their tax revenue is falling, so it really does mean that there’s even more pressure to lay off workers than would be the case in a normal recession. They may also just not provide some of those essential services as well as is needed, and that would be really bad too.

What will the economy look like six months from now? And how policy-dependent is your forecast?

Well, the economy six months from now is still going to be in very bad shape. It’s conceivable that we will have an unemployment rate of 8 or 10 percent. A lot really depends on the virus this fall and how state governments respond to it. A lot depends on whether people’s desire to pull back from normal economic activity is driven by concern from the virus versus government-mandated lockdown orders. There’s just a lot up in the air right now.

If people really do kind of rush back into normal life in the month of June — if there’s a lot of pent up demand and people do much more than they normally would — then the recovery is going to come back a lot faster. If people are more tentative and we have a couple more months of early steps like in May, the unemployment rate is going to be higher six months from now.

The post 5 questions for Michael Strain on the COVID-19 recession appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-michael-strain-on-the-covid-19-recession/