What can we learn from America’s big science research investment during World War II?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 18:53 Hits: 7

What can Washington do to boost technological progress? It’s as important a question as ever with the US economy trying to recover from the COVID-19 shock. The CBO recently forecasted that by the fourth quarter of 2021, “real GDP [will] be 1.6 percent lower, the unemployment rate 5.1 percentage points higher, and the employment-to-population ratio 4.8 percentage points lower” than at the end of 2019.

Even before the pandemic, however, most economists had been expecting longer-run US growth to be slower than what it’s been over the past generation or two. That, thanks to slower labor force and productivity growth.

As to the productivity issue specifically, its so-so pace of improvement has prompted renewed interest in ideas to boost government funding for science research. In their 2019 book “Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream,” economists Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson recommend spending an additional $100 billion annually and spreading that money around the country to promising R&D hubs. So not just more dough for Boston or the San Francisco Bay Area. (Here’s my podcast chat with Gruber, plus transcript.)

Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot walks on stage while Marc Raibert of Boston Dynamics speaks with Brian Heater of TechCrunch during 2016 TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 14, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

And I recently wrote about new bipartisan congressional legislation, The Endless Frontiers Act. The name is derived from FDR science adviser Vannevar Bush’s 1945 report arguing for permanent and expanded government support for science. Indeed, the success of America’s wartime R&D is offered as powerful evidence for the notion that government should have a strong role in national invention and innovation. Big Government created Big Science in World War II, which in turn produced an impressive list of achievements — the proximity fuse, advanced radar, and the atomic bomb.

But exactly how this spending splurge affected the postwar US innovation economy is less obvious and known. Determining the nature of that impact is the subject of the new NBER working paper “Inventing the Endless Frontier: The Effects of the World War II Research Effort on Post-war Innovation” by Harvard University’s Daniel P. Gross and Columbia University’s Bhaven N. Sampat. From the paper (bold by me):

Using newly-collected archival data on the universe of Office of Scientific Research and Development research contracts, we study the impact of this research effort on the direction of U.S. invention, the development of domestic technology clusters, and real economic outcomes in the regions where the research took place. We show that OSRD-supported research had large, long-lasting effects on the direction and the location of U.S. invention, powering the take-off of technology clusters around the country. The results appear to be driven by clusters which were already patenting more heavily before 1940, which despite not being on a differential growth path before the war, experienced explosive growth in the postwar period. In other words, the effect of the war effort was to set in motion agglomeration forces which widened existing differences in inventive productivity across regions — a phenomenon which has contributed to increasing polarization of economic performance across different regions of the country ever since. We then show that these forces in turn shaped the geography of high-tech industries. … Our results suggest that there is a long-run effect of defense R&D on patenting and economic performance, even for a research program that was explicitly not focused on creating “dual use” technologies.

Among the interesting observations and takeaways is that the rise in post-war patenting in affected areas was not a direct spin-off effect from what firms and inventors were doing during the war. Gross and Sampat: “Rather, it appears entire local research ecosystems sprung up in the locations and technology areas where OSRD activity was concentrated – including universities, federally-funded research centers, and private invention.” Moreover, impacts spread even beyond those clusters by creating jobs in “associated manufacturing industries.” Finally, I see the study as raising a cautionary flag about the innovation effectiveness of funneling research funds to areas that are currently innovation laggards. Of course, one reason for doing so is spreading the wealth to create broader political and public support for the big spending increase.

The post What can we learn from America’s big science research investment during World War II? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/what-can-we-learn-from-americas-big-science-research-investment-during-world-war-ii/